Residents of The Woods community in Maryland have been advised of upcoming nighttime flights in their vicinity from April 18 through June 1, 2023. The flights are part of crucial national security missions and are expected to cause some disturbance in the area.

Pilots have been instructed to fly at the lowest possible altitude before midnight to minimize the impact on residents. However, the scheduling and execution of these flights are subject to various factors, and they will be carried out in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations.

The Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, which is responsible for conducting these flights, has assured the community that it appreciates their understanding and will continue to take precautions to reduce the impact of flight operations. Residents who need more information about the flights can call 1-866-819-9028.

The Woods community is located in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, and is home to a diverse population.

The Woods community is not the first to experience nighttime flights for national security purposes. Many other communities across the country have also been affected by such flights, which the Navy and other agencies carry out. While some residents have expressed frustration and anger about the disruption caused by the flights, others have acknowledged their importance for national security.

The Navy has stated that it is committed to minimizing the impact of the flights on the environment and that it takes all necessary precautions to protect wildlife and other natural resources.

