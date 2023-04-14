The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced two events that will impact traffic overnight this week on I-95/I-495 at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, maintenance work on the bridge will require periodic opening of the drawbridge, resulting in full traffic stops in both directions. The traffic stops are expected to last 15 to 20 minutes and will occur several times overnight. The maintenance work is necessary for the safe and reliable operation of the drawbridge and will be completed by 5 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

Then, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 14, the drawbridge will open for a planned boat passage on the Potomac River, which will require full traffic stops in both directions on the bridge. This stop will take approximately 20 minutes.

Motorists are advised to allow extra driving time overnight on Thursday and Friday to accommodate the delays. The State Highway Administration understands this work will inconvenience some travelers and asks all motorists to please stay alert and be patient as they pass through the area.

The Woodrow Wilson Bridge is a vital transportation link in the region and the only direct link between Virginia and Maryland for I-95/I-495 travelers. The bridge carries an average of 250,000 vehicles per day, making it one of the busiest bridges in the United States. The drawbridge allows large ships to pass underneath and is raised approximately 260 times per year.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, routine maintenance of the drawbridge is necessary to ensure it remains in good working order. The maintenance work will involve checking the machinery, repairing any damage, and replacing any worn parts. The State Highway Administration has assured the public that the work will be completed as quickly as possible to minimize disruptions to traffic.

In addition to the maintenance work, the drawbridge will also be raised for a planned boat passage on the Potomac River. The drawbridge is raised to allow boats to pass underneath, which is a common occurrence on the river. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has advised motorists to expect delays and to allow extra time for their journeys.

The State Highway Administration has also reminded motorists to be patient and to follow the instructions of the police officers who will be directing traffic during the periods of full traffic stops. The police officers will be stationed at strategic locations to help ensure the safety of motorists and to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.

