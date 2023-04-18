If you have debts amounting to £30,000+ and can’t afford to repay, a debt relief order (DRO) can help you get a fresh start. But what is a debt relief order? Understanding what is a debt relief order can help you determine whether it’s a suitable debt solution for you. A DRO can impact different areas of your life, so learning more about what is a debt relief order can ensure you make an informed decision.

Asking as many questions as possible regarding what is a debt relief order UK is recommended to avoid finding yourself in a tricky situation. These can include what is a debt relief restrictions order or what is a debt relief order and how does it work? While a debt relief order UK can provide a way out of debt, it features various rules you must follow and consequences that can affect life after a debt relief order. It can all seem mind-boggling, but it doesn’t have to be! This guide presents the top platforms you can use to connect to a specialist DRO adviser who can help you learn more about what is a debt relief order, provide invaluable advice and help you set it up.

Debt Nurse: Overall Best Platform to Connect with Debt Relief Order UK Providers for Debts up to £30000+

You can only apply for a DRO through an approved intermediary, and thanks to Debt Nurse, accessing one doesn’t have to be a headache. The platform connects you to debt relief order UK providers for debts of up to £30,000 through a fast and stress-free process. You only need to complete a no-obligation online form and consent to Debt Nurse to pass your details to an approved intermediary with permission to advise on DROs.

The skilled adviser will check your eligibility and ensure a DRO is right for you. Debt Nurse features fast responses, so you’ll not wait long before receiving a call from a debt relief order UK provider. Thanks to high confidentiality, your data and information remain secure and are only shared with the suitable provider.

Highlights of Debt Relief Orders UK

Stress-free process

Fast online applications

Quick response

High confidentiality

Zero obligation

Pros of Debt Relief Orders UK

Low-cost debt solution

Better than bankruptcy

Freeze your debts and interest

Cons of Debt Relief Orders UK

Not suitable for all debts.

123 Debt Fix: Best Platform to Request Information on a Debt Relief Restrictions Order From Qualified Debt Solution Advisors

The last thing you want is to get a debt relief restrictions order (DRRO) made against you. Although 123 Debt Fix doesn’t offer debt advice, it makes it easier than ever to request information on a debt relief restrictions order from qualified debt solution advisors.

Simply capture your debt details and give 123 Debt Fix permission to match you with a specialist DRO adviser who will explain what a DRRO is, how it can affect you and what to do if you’re at risk of getting a DRRO. A court can extend restrictions for up to 15 years, so getting clear and transparent information is crucial.

Highlights of a Debt Relief Restrictions Order

Easy application process

Clear and transparent

Get information from a specialist DRO adviser

High professionalism

Quick feedback

Pros of Getting Information on a Debt Relief Restrictions Order

Avoid court restrictions

Prevent further action from a DRRO

Learn how to respond to a DRRO notice

Cons of a Debt Relief Restrictions Order

It can lead to fines and prison sentences.

Help My Debts Pro: Best Platform to Apply for a Debt Relief Order UK Provider to Contact You With Possible Debt Solutions and Advice for Debts £5000+

Help My Debts Pro doesn’t offer debt advice, but it provides a straightforward process to apply for a debt relief order UK provider to contact you with possible debt solutions and advice for debts of £5000+. You can make your application from anywhere in minutes and get quick feedback.

The platform takes data privacy and security seriously and features a discreet process. Help My Debt Pro will only share your details with a suitable debt relief order UK provider with your consent, and you’ll not be obliged or pressured to proceed with the recommended provider.

Highlights of Applying for a Debt Relief Order UK Provider to Contact You via Help My Debts Pro

Straightforward process

Apply online from anywhere

Complete application in minutes

Quick feedback

Set up DRO with an authorised provider

Pros of Applying for a Debt Relief Order UK

Put your debts on hold

Stop debt repayments

Prevent creditors from harassing you

Cons of Applying for a Debt Relief Order UK

Creditors may object

Viva Debt Help: Best Platform to Apply for a Debt Relief Order Advisor to Contact You Directly With Solutions

Viva Debt Help only partners with approved intermediaries, and although it doesn’t offer debt advice, it provides a smooth process for accessing qualified experts. It’s one of the most user-friendly platforms for applying for a debt relief order advisor to contact you directly with solutions.

It features a no-obligation online form where you can capture your debt details and allow Viva Debt Help to forward them to a regulated specialist. It has extensive experience helping applicants access FCA-approved advisors so you can rely on the platform to help you get a solution for your situation.

Highlights of Applying for a Debt Relief Order Advisor to Contact You Directly with Solutions

Easy access to approved intermediaries

Smooth online process

User-friendly platform

No obligation applications

Reliable

Pros of Applying for a Debt Relief Order

Cheap debt solution

Quickly determine whether you’re eligible

Creditors can’t ask for repayments

Cons of Applying for a Debt Relief Order

Your credit score will be affected

How Did We Choose the Best Debt Relief Order UK Providers of 2023?

We considered the following factors when selecting the best debt relief order UK providers:

Features approved specialist DRO advisors

A quick and easy application process

Hassle-free online applications

Zero obligations to proceed

Discreet and secure platform

Types of Debt Relief Order UK Options

There are debt relief order UK options for several types of debts:

Debt Relief Order UK for Rent and Mortgage Arrears

In your debt relief order, you can include priority debts like rent and mortgage arrears. Although you’ll need to pay your ongoing rent as usual, you don’t have to worry about paying arrears built up before the DRO. You can also include mortgage arrears if your house was sold for less than the outstanding mortgage.

Debt Relief Order UK for Utility Bill Debt

Debt relief order UK for utility bill debt allows you to include debts like water arrears, gas and electricity debts with your current supplier and arrears on your phone bill if you need to keep it as an essential service.

Debt Relief Order for Council Tax Debt

You can include high council tax debt in a debt relief order, provided it doesn’t exceed the debt limit and have it written off.

Debt Relief Order for Income Tax Arrears

If you owe income tax arrears, you can include them in a debt relief order and have them written off after 12 months if you can’t repay.

What is a Debt Relief Order and How Does it Work?

A debt relief order is a solution for clearing your debts if you owe £30,000 or less and have relatively few assets and little income to spare. It’s a cheaper and better alternative to bankruptcy if you qualify. You can get a debt relief order if the value of your assets and savings doesn’t exceed £2,000 and you don’t have over £75 left after paying your household expenses.

You’ll not be required to make payments towards most of the debts included in your DRO for 12 months, and creditors can’t force you to pay off the debts. The debts included in the DRO get discharged or written off at the end of the DRO period if your situation doesn’t improve, and you don’t have to pay them.

Features and Factors of A Debt Relief Order

You can expect the following features and factors when considering a debt relief order:

Apply for a Debt Relief Order Advisor to Contact You

A debt relief order advisor will contact you to determine if you’re eligible and help you apply to the insolvency service.

Qualified Providers of Debt Relief Order UK Solutions

Only qualified providers of debt relief order UK solutions called approved intermediaries can help you apply for a DRO. They’re usually skilled debt advisors authorised to complete the forms and advise on DROs.

Apply for a Debt Relief Order to Cover Debts Starting From £5000

You can apply for a debt relief order to cover qualifying debts starting from £5,000 to £30,000.

Use a Debt Relief Order UK to Freeze Interest and Fees

Once the debt relief order UK is approved, it will freeze your debt, interest, fees, and creditor recovery procedures for 12 months.

What is Covered by a Debt Relief Order UK?

A debt relief order UK covers various qualifying debts like credit cards, overdrafts and loans, hire purchase or conditional sale agreements, buy now pay later agreements, business debts, benefits overpayments, and arrears on rent, utility bills, telephone bills, council tax and income tax.

Costs to Expect When You Apply for a Debt Relief Order

You must pay a fee of £90 to apply for a DRO. You must pay in cash at a Payzone outlet or Post Office before applying, and it can be in one lump sum or through instalments. You can also get help from trusts and charities if you cannot afford the fee.

Steps to Apply for a Debt Relief Order

You can apply for a debt relief order through Debt Nurse using the following steps:

Step 1: Complete the Debt Relief Order UK Debt Assessment Form

You only need a few minutes to fill in the information on your debts on the online no-obligation form. It’s confidential and secure, and comes with no commitments.

Step 2: Receive a Call From a Professional Debt Relief Order UK Provider

Debt Nurse will connect you with a qualified specialist DRO adviser who will call you to check if a DRO is right for you, whether you’re eligible, and discuss your options.

Step 3: Determine the Right Debt Reduction Plan for You

You’ll then need to decide whether the DRO is the best solution to help you reduce your debt from the options provided and allow the advisor to help you set it in place. You don’t have to choose any of the options provided if you don’t want to.

FAQs

What is a Debt Relief Order UK?

A debt relief order UK is a solution for dealing with your debts if they’re unaffordable. It provides a way out of debt if you owe £30,000 or less, have less than £75 to spend monthly after paying tax, national insurance and regular household expenses, and the value of your assets and savings doesn’t exceed £2,000.

What is a Debt Relief Restrictions Order?

A debt relief restrictions order (DRRO) is a court action that the official receiver you apply to can take against you. The receiver can ask the court to make a DRRO against you if they believe you’ve been dishonest, made your situation worse before applying for a DRO or done something against the rules when applying for a DRO or when it’s in force. Such actions can include fraud, taking on debts knowing you can’t repay, giving away valuable assets or failing to cooperate.

What is a Debt Relief Order and How Does it Work?

A debt relief order provides a way out of debt by stopping payments to qualifying debts and writing them off after a specified period, usually 12 months if your situation doesn’t change. To get a debt relief order, you must apply through a DRO advisor with permission to advise on DROs and complete the application forms. The advisor will add up all your debts and assets, work out your income and outgoings, help you fill out the application and send it to the official receiver, who will decide on the application.

Is a Debt Relief Order UK the Best Debt Solution for Me?

A debt relief order UK can be the best debt solution for you if you can’t afford to repay your debts, your debts don’t exceed £30,000, you don’t own your home, and you aren’t going through another formal insolvency procedure like an IVA or bankruptcy.

What Does Life After a Debt Relief Order Look Like?

A debt relief order can give you a fresh start after the DRO period by discharging all your debts. You can challenge any creditor trying to collect a debt listed in the DRO after it ends and won’t have to pay them. The DRO will stay on your credit record for six years, and your details will appear on the insolvency register during the DRO and for three months after it ends.

Conclusion

A debt relief order can be a suitable solution if you’re looking for a way out of unaffordable debt. You can only apply for a debt relief order through a DRO advisor, and the best way to access them is through Debt Nurse. It features a fast and easy online process that connects you to an authorised advisor who can help determine whether you’re eligible and help make your application. Connect to a specialist DRO advisor today through a few simple steps at Debt Nurse!

Disclaimer: All debt solutions should be very carefully considered. The websites advertised in this paid promotion do not provide debt advice. If you complete the form and provide permission to be referred, they will pass your details onto a regulated debt advice solution provider. All the partners they use are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide debt counselling. The websites advertised work exclusively with trusted debt solution providers. If you proceed with one of their solution options, they may receive a fee for introducing you to them. The websites advertised are lead generation companies who pass your details onto third parties in order to help you with your debt solution.

