Pastor Joan Jones of St. Edmonds United Methodist Church in Chesapeake Beach opened Tuesday’s Calvert County Commissioners meeting with a word of prayer.

The commissioners recognized April 2023 in Calvert County as Archaeology Month and Commissioner Catherine M. Grasso presented the commencement.

As stated on the commencement, the theme of this year’s Maryland Archaeology Month, “Where Did You Find that Artifact: Context is Crucial in Maryland Archaeology,” reminds us that archaeology offers a means to understand the lives of our forebearers before being lost to the forces of development, sea-level rise and climate change; and WHEREAS, organizations such as the Maryland Historical Trust, the Archaeological Society of Maryland, the Council for Maryland Archaeology, the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, Preservation Maryland and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Commissioner President Earl F. Hance noted that Farmer’s Market season is here and the market at Calvert Health will be open for service beginning Tuesday, April 25th at 2:30 p.m. The address is 130 Hospital Road, Prince Frederick. Season wraps up on or near November 21, 2023.

The commissioner’s noted that there have been many deaths in the county lately and they wanted to public address each family and send condolences.

Tomorrow night, Wednesday April 19th the commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. for a Joint Public Hearing at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center off Dares Beach Road to discuss further the Vail House Historic District application that was submitted by Donald P. McDougall, who applied for Historic District designation for the property to be known as the Vail House at 14280 South Solomons Island Road (Parcel 20, Tax Map 44B).

The meeting will also be open to discuss the proposed expansion of Calvert County’s Rural Legacy areas to which there is no fiscal impact.

As stated in the memo, Calvert County currently operates under a public-private partnership agreement with the Southern Maryland Resource Conservation & Development Board to administer the Rural Legacy (RL) program. The expansion proposal was included as part of the FY23 RL program grant application submitted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for review and approved on behalf of the County with the board of County Commissioners approval.

The Rural Legacy Program has not been utilized as much to date and there are rollover funds allocated.

Calvert County currently has 32,187 acres preserved.

“Each program has different focuses and considerations for landowners, so there are a lot of considerations involved,” Jennifer David stated. “The overall goal is to find ways we can set conditions where folks are eligible for this programs. I think we have to balance the needs of those involved.”

Commissioner Mike Hart said, “We are just one of the last few places that haven’t been destroyed. It’s so important and premium [to preserve land].“

A quick public hearing was held in which the new Chapter 96, to educate the public on how to request county records, was noted. And resident JC Hooker recommended that the ethics committee put out information to new county employees quarterly.

Shuchita Warner, Director of School Construction with the Board of Education and Veronica Atkinson, Capital Projects analyst presented information regarding the Plum Point Elementary Budget Adjustment, stating that it needed a grant in the amount of $161,696 to replace the primary playground at Plum Point Elementary School.

Warner’s deadline is June 30th but she stated she’s sure she can get it done.

During public comment, it was addressed by county resident Lynn Robinson the need to have Running Hare Vineyard remain open and operating.

“I’m disappointed that they are closing,” Robinson said. “They are beneficial to the community and host many fundraisers. I’m not as convinced that the county board is assisting with keeping them open.”

Commissioner President Hance stated that he and the board have tried for over two years to work with Running Hare Vineyard but that there are “rules that need to be followed”. “We hope that things get resolved soon.” He said.

Commissioner Hart said he privately praises Hance for his dedication, but wanted to publicly show appreciation for taking the reigns at times and giving him some family time [while he cleans his boat].

“I had a tough conversation with someone yesterday over the Blue Print,” Hart stated. “I understand her frustration. Everyone out there -we are trying to get the information as soon as possible and apply it. It should be fully implemented by April 26th. Your focus should be on the classroom and not what we’re doing here.”

Hance praised Bulrushes in Prince Frederick for their Veterans breakfast on Tuesdays from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

“It’s a great initiative that benefits our Vets.” Hance said. “I also went to an Eagle Scout Ceremony at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomon’s for Cameron Maldonado. I tell ya, you really should hear the things they say about their parents. It will warm your hearts. It’s a great program to start your kids in.”

Like this: Like Loading...