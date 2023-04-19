Calvert County, Maryland – Buying fresh, locally grown food has never been easier with the abundance of offerings from farmers, agri-businesses and watermen in Calvert County. Patrons looking for local produce, meat, bedding plants and other offerings can find them at several farmers markets throughout the county.

The Calvert County Farmers Market Association will host markets on Tuesdays in Prince Frederick, Thursdays in Dunkirk, and Saturdays in Lusby. The Town of North Beach will host a municipal market on Saturdays as well. All markets are scheduled to run from May through September or November, depending on the location.

The Prince Frederick market will be held in the CalvertHealth Medical Center back parking lot on 130 Hospital Road, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. The Dunkirk market will be located at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park on 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The Lusby market will be hosted in the Sneade’s Ace Home Center parking lot on 11861 HG Trueman Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And finally, the North Beach market will be held in the North Beach Senior Center parking lot on 9010 Chesapeake Ave. from 8-11 a.m.

These markets are “producers only” markets, meaning all products sold must be grown or produced by a local farmer or vendor. The Calvert County Farmers Market Association is actively seeking vendors for its Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, and Lusby markets. Applications can be submitted throughout the farmers market season.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can apply by visiting www.CalvertAg.com/FarmersMarketVendor. For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and other updates, visit www.CalvertAg.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or info@choosecalvert.com.

Supporting local agriculture by buying at farmers’ markets promotes healthy eating habits and helps sustain the agricultural community. By buying locally, customers receive fresh produce and support the farmers, agri-businesses, and watermen in Calvert County.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers’ markets have become increasingly popular as consumers seek ways to avoid crowded supermarkets and buy fresh, healthy, and locally grown produce. Farmers’ markets also allow vendors to sell products and connect with customers directly.

The Calvert County Farmers Market Association and the Town of North Beach are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for vendors and customers at all markets. All markets will follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Maryland Department of Agriculture to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With several farmers’ markets throughout Calvert County, buying fresh, locally-grown produce has never been more convenient. The Calvert County Farmers Market Association and the Town of North Beach invite everyone to visit and experience the best local agriculture offers.

