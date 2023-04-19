Leonardtown, MD – The St. Mary’s Association of Student Councils (SMASC) recently held elections for the Student Member of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Board of Education position, and Lillian Kibler, an eleventh-grade student at Leonardtown High School, was elected. Kibler will replace the current Student Member of the Board, Manasa Iswara, on July 1, 2023.

Kibler has held multiple student leadership positions, including the current First Vice-President of SMASC and Secretary-General of St. Mary’s Association of Model United Nations. She is also an active member of her school’s Student Council and National Honor Society. Her principal, Mr. James Copsey, III, described her as “respectful, hardworking, and trustworthy,” and praised her leadership and work ethic.

Ms. Tracy Harding, the Social Studies Department Chair, and the 2019 Washington Post Teacher of the Year for SMCPS, stated that Kibler “will be a voice for all stakeholders as the student representative on the Board of Education.” Copsey and Harding both noted Kibler’s commitment to staying informed and willingness to engage in dialogue as qualities that will make her an effective advocate for all students enrolled in SMCPS.

Kibler’s focus as Student Member of the Board will be on amplifying students’ voices and working with Board members to ensure students have a say in the decision-making process. She will stay informed on state and local education-related matters and collaborate with multiple partners invested in the SMCPS community. Kibler aims to be a change agent that will improve the learning experience for all students and continue SMCPS’s drive to establish a vibrant academic culture.

As an official member of the Board of Education, Kibler will provide an informed student viewpoint and share information on various educational concerns with students and the community. This student leadership position also includes active participation in student-related and school-related activities.

For more information, contact Mr. Kevin T. Wright, Supervisor of Instruction for Social Studies, by telephone at 301-475-5511, ext. 32128, or by e-mail at ktwright@smcps.org.

Like this: Like Loading...