The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened for their regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The meeting commenced with an invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda. During the meeting, the Commissioners addressed various public issues and recognized community members for their outstanding service.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, National Healthcare Decisions Day, and National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. They also commended Tammy Loewe for her Excellence in Public Health.

Next on the agenda was a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan. The public comment period is open until Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and may be sent via email to csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov or mail to PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In County Administrator time, the Commissioners heard a brief from United Bridge Partners. They also approved the Department of Economic Development’s acceptance of the Facade and Streetscape Improvements grant, worth $50,000 and $34,500 in-kind, respectively. The Department of Finance’s request for a budget amendment to increase interest income revenue and CSMC reserve was also approved to provide funding for the COLA approved during the 1/10/23 budget work session. However, the decision on the Department of Human Resources request to reclassify a vacant grade 7 Office Manager position as a grade 9 Paralegal was postponed.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host its next regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. All CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Moreover, meetings are available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The public hearing on the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan is a crucial issue for residents in the county. The amendment addresses the challenges the county’s water and sewage system faces. The public comment period will allow residents to provide feedback on the proposed amendment, which can be emailed or mailed. The proposed amendment and other relevant information are on the county government website.

The CSMC’s recognition of community members’ outstanding service shows the county’s commitment to its residents’ well-being. The commendation to Tammy Loewe for her Excellence in Public Health is an example of the county’s recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to public health.

Moreover, the Commissioners’ decision to approve the Department of Economic Development’s acceptance of the Facade and Streetscape Improvements grant highlights the county’s efforts to enhance its infrastructure. The grant aims to improve the aesthetic appeal of the county’s commercial areas and promote economic development.

However, the Commissioners’ decision to postpone the Department of Human Resources’ request to reclassify a vacant grade 7 Office Manager position as a grade 9 Paralegal may indicate that the issue requires further deliberation.

The CSMC’s regular business meeting was informative and addressed various public issues affecting the county’s residents. The meeting highlighted the county’s commitment to addressing public issues and improving residents’ well-being.

