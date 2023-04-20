On April 18, the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff held a work session on the General Fund to provide an overview of the Fiscal 2024 Proposed Budget. The General Fund is funded by property taxes, income taxes, recordation and transfer taxes, and other revenues. Outside agencies, including the Board of Education, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Department of Health, Charles County Department of Social Services, Charles County Public Library, College of Southern Maryland, Charles County State’s Attorney Office, Circuit Court, Election Board, and Charles County Charitable Trust, provided presentations.

In addition, County Commissioners held a Capital Improvement Work Session, where staff provided an overview of Governmental Capital Improvement Projects funded by the General Fund. The Fiscal 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program includes projects for the Board of Education, College of Southern Maryland, General Government, Parks, and Transportation projects, as well as contingency-inflation costs.

Some of the proposed items for the Board of Education include a new elementary school and middle school, renovations and maintenance at several existing schools, open space enclosure projects at three schools, a school-based health center at Indian Head Elementary School, and full-day kindergarten additions at four schools. General government proposed projects include a new VanGO maintenance facility, a new La Plata library, a new Recreation Center, a new emergency services facility in Waldorf, and maintenance at various county public facilities and infrastructure. Transportation proposed projects include the annual road overlay program, county drainage system improvements, safety improvements for Billingsley Road and Turkey Hill Road, Phase III of Western Parkway, Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Stormwater Outfall project, and funding to support the next phase of the Middletown Road upgrade project.

Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall and staff from the County Attorney’s Office and Department of Planning and Growth Management presented an update on the status of county-owned property at the former site of the National Guard in La Plata. Staff discussed next steps and affirmed the decision to move forward with disposition of the property.

Commissioners received a briefing on efforts to support youth in Charles County from leaders representing Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Charles County Public Schools provided information on an after-school youth pilot program, supported by county agencies and local nonprofits, and the Charles County Library provided an overview of a centralized website that has information and resources for residents.

The Commissioners approved several items, including a budget amendment increase of $40,000 for a new initiative in the Department of Community Services aimed at improving or maintaining the cognitive health of older adults. They also approved a budget transfer request of $17,680 to update the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program and address citizen complaints about speeding on neighborhood streets, a budget amendment increase of $39,250 to double the juror per diem rate from $15 to $30 per day, and a letter of support for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office application to receive a Community Oriented Policing Services grant.

Commissioners extended the Charter Board application deadline to May 2 and made several appointments to boards, commissions, and committees. They also recognized Charles County students whose short film documentary, Dream Catcher, was nominated for best documentary short by the IndeXFilm Festival.

Finally, the Commissioners held an open session to receive public comments on any issue and a public hearing on a zoning map amendment for Maryland Gardens. The next quarterly town hall is scheduled for June 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building in La Plata.

You can view the agenda, documents and recorded meeting at this link.

