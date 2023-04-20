In partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), Greater Baden Medical Services is expanding primary care services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. The move will provide greater access to preventive medical care for community members aged 14 and older in Maryland.

Beginning immediately, primary care services will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment. The services include routine preventative care, immunizations, health screenings, and diagnosis/treatment.

Greater Baden Medical Services is a Federally Qualified Health Center that operates community-based health clinics in Maryland. It accepts private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, and offers a sliding fee scale for those who do not have health insurance. Appointments can be made by calling 301-888-2233 during regular business hours.

“The Health Hub is a remarkable resource to support the health and wellness of our community members,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our health department team appreciates all the community partners who work together for the Hub, including our partners at Greater Baden Medical Services who are strengthening primary care access for St. Mary’s County.”

The expansion of primary care services is a direct result of the partnership between Greater Baden Medical Services and SMCHD. The Health Hub has been providing medical and dental services to the community since its inception, and the addition of primary care services is a significant development.

“Greater Baden Medical Services is grateful for its partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. We are excited to add capacity that will increase access to primary preventive medical care for all community members who would like to make an appointment for a visit,” said Dr. Chris DeMarco, CEO of Greater Baden Medical Services.

To learn more about Greater Baden Medical Services, visit www.gbms.org. To learn more about the services provided at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.

The expansion of primary care services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub will significantly enhance access to preventive medical care for community members in Maryland. The Health Hub has been an essential resource for the community, and the addition of primary care services will provide more comprehensive care to those in need. Greater Baden Medical Services’ partnership with SMCHD is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to the community.

