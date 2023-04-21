Terrance Kenneth Yancey, a Calvert County man, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, two firearms violations, four counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of destruction of evidence in the shooting death of Tyree Richardson on June 13, 2022. Following a week-long trial, a Calvert County jury returned the verdict on April 17, 2023.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Richardson had entered Yancey’s ex-girlfriend’s home in the early morning hours to attempt a reconciliation. Upon entering the ex-girlfriend’s bedroom, Richardson was met with a hail of gunfire from Yancey, who fired a total of 16 shots before fleeing the residence. A massive manhunt ensued, and Yancey was captured 24 hours later in a wooded area in Dunkirk. Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey commented on the verdict, stating, “This was a well-tried case. In addition to witness testimony, the state presented over 300 pieces of physical evidence for the jury’s consideration. I am pleased that we were able to bring justice to the family of the victim.”

Yancey faces over 40 years of incarceration, with sentencing scheduled for July 28, 2023, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

The trial garnered significant attention in Calvert County, with many locals closely following the proceedings. The case highlighted the dangers of gun violence and the need for strict gun control measures. According to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Maryland has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but there is still work to be done to prevent gun violence.

