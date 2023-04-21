Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced funding of $3.7 million to expand the state’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program. EARN Maryland is a workforce solution that provides funding to industry partnerships to train workers to compete in the job market.

Moore believes that the expansion of the EARN program will benefit Maryland’s economy, saying: “It is through sustained and invaluable partnerships that Maryland’s economy will thrive. Through programs like EARN, we can both meet the demands of businesses and support workers by cutting through red tape and providing access to resources that will create meaningful opportunities for growth.”

The funding will support entry-level and incumbent worker training for more than 1,000 Marylanders to prepare a highly skilled workforce for in-demand careers in industries such as information technology, healthcare, and construction. The awardees will begin training this spring and summer.

EARN Maryland was created in 2014 and has since trained nearly 8,200 individuals, with over 11,000 incumbent workers participating in in-demand training opportunities. A recent study on the economic impact of EARN found that for every dollar the state invests into the program, an additional $17.43 in economic activity is created.

The Maryland Department of Labor awards funding to strategic industry partnerships between employers, non-profit organizations, higher education, and local workforce development boards. Based upon employer-identified training needs, partnerships provide education and skills training to unemployed and underemployed Marylanders as well as career advancement training opportunities for incumbent workers.

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu said: “The Department of Labor is delighted to announce the growth of the EARN program through support to 18 experienced partners who are working to meet the needs of nearly 400 employer and industry partners. These investments will provide life-changing opportunities for individuals and drive economic growth by providing Maryland businesses with highly-skilled talent.”

Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership Executive Director Mike Kelleher expressed gratitude for the continued support for the manufacturing sector. “EARN has been instrumental in helping Maryland manufacturers to train and upskill their current workforce while building the workforce of the future.”

The Maryland Department of Labor’s website provides more information on EARN.

Like this: Like Loading...