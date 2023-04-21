For the fourth week in a row, the Navy men’s track and field team has held the No. 1 ranking in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mid-Atlantic Region rankings. The Mids have earned the top spot among 32 teams with a total of 771.5 points, which is 105.31 more points than No. 2 Penn State.

Navy has added three new times/marks that rank top five in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The 4x400m relay team of Jonathan Simmons, Nathan Kent, Michael Quispe, and Jacques Guillaume recorded the best time in the region at 3:08.16. Simmons also still holds the top 400m time at 46.52. Joshua Boamah’s hammer throw mark of 64.22m (210′ 9″) ranks third in the region, and he also owns the fifth-best discus mark of 54.41m (178′ 6″) and shot put throw at 17.75m (58′ 3″). Alex Rizzo posted the fifth-fastest 800m time at 1:48.18.

The Navy men’s track and field team is preparing for two meets this week. The Mids will host the Navy Spring Invitational II on Friday (11 a.m.) and Saturday (9:30 a.m.) at Ingram Field. Navy will also send athletes to compete in the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Va., from Thursday through Saturday.

Navy’s track and field coach, Jamie Cook, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments so far this season. “The team has been performing well in practice and during competition, and it shows in their rankings. We are excited to continue to compete and represent the Naval Academy.”

The USTFCCCA rankings are determined by a mathematical formula that takes into account a team’s top marks and times in each event. The rankings are updated weekly throughout the outdoor track and field season.

Fans can view Navy’s full rankings list on the USTFCCCA website.

Navy’s men’s track and field team has a long history of success, with numerous conference championships and individual titles over the years. The team’s success is due in part to the Naval Academy’s rigorous training program, which emphasizes discipline, dedication, and teamwork.

The Navy Spring Invitational II and the Virginia Challenge will be important tests for the Mids as they prepare for the conference and national championships later this season. The team is confident in its abilities and looks forward to representing the Naval Academy with pride and honor on the track.

