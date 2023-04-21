The Navy Women’s Rugby Team concluded its regular season with a strong performance at the Legacy 7s tournament held at the Prusmack Rugby Center in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The team sent three squads to compete against other collegiate teams in the area, and they collectively posted a 7-3 record on the day.

Credit: US NAval Academy

Navy’s first team, which boasts an overall record of 8-7-1, finished in second place with a 2-2 record. After losing to the West Chester No. 1 team (5-0) in their opening match, the Mids came back with wins against the Penn State No. 1 team (19-12) and the Mount St. Mary’s No. 1 team (12-7) to advance to the championship game. Unfortunately, Navy fell to Mount St. Mary’s in the final match (19-5).

Meanwhile, Navy’s second team dominated with a 3-1 record on the day. The team won all three matches against the No. 2 teams in the field and outscored them 51-5. Navy blanked West Chester (10-0) and Penn State (12-0) before defeating Mount St. Mary’s (29-5). The team’s only loss of the day came in their final match against the Penn State No. 1 team (36-0).

Navy’s third team also performed well, earning a 2-0 record and victories against the West Chester No. 2 team (32-12) and the Penn State No. 2 team (28-15).

Navy’s No. 1 team faced a tough opening match against West Chester, and the Mids ultimately fell to the Golden Rams 5-0. However, Navy responded with a comeback win against Penn State. After trailing 7-0 early on, the team scored 19 unanswered points to take the game 19-12.

In their second matchup of the day against Mount St. Mary’s, Navy’s No. 1 team found themselves down 7-0 after the first few minutes of play. However, they managed to even the score in the ninth minute with a try from Siena Hall and a conversion kick from Abby Hershner. With only seconds left in the game, Hall scored again to secure a 12-7 victory for Navy.

Navy’s No. 1 team met Mount St. Mary’s again in the championship match, but this time the Mountaineers emerged victorious with a 17-5 win over the Mids.

The Navy Women’s Rugby Team has had a strong season so far, and the Legacy 7s tournament was a great opportunity for the team to fine-tune their skills before the postseason begins. With the impressive performances of all three teams, Navy’s rugby program looks poised to continue its success in the future.

