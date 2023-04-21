The Navy women’s tennis team saw their nine-match winning streak come to an end on Saturday as they fell to Boston University 7-0 in their regular season finale.

The Midshipmen were unable to keep up with the Terriers in doubles competition, as Victoria Carlsten and Emily Zhao secured a 6-1 win on the No. 3 court against the sophomore duo of Parvathi Shanker and Kate Lee, while Shelly Yaloz and Michelle Kleynerman defeated senior captain Casey Accola and freshman Sia Chaudry in the No. 2 spot to clinch the doubles point.

That matchup was abandoned despite sophomore Emily Tannenbaum and junior Samantha Johns being up 4-3 over Erica Di Battista and Kaitlin Tan on the top court. Tan put the Terriers up 2-0 when she shut out Johns 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 4 position. Navya Vadlamudi put Boston on the verge of clinching the dual match by beating Lee 6-2, 6-1, while Kleynerman secured the victory with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Chaudry at No. 2. Zhao defeated sophomore Sylvia Eklund 7-5, 6-1 in the No. 6 matchup to extend the lead. Navy’s Nine-Match Win Streak Snapped, Ends Regular Season at 4-1 in the Patriot League

Finishing up the day, Carlsten outlasted Accola in a three-set battle on the third court with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory, while Yaloz defeated Tannenbaum 1-6, 6-4, 15-13, ending her chances at another program record.

Boston’s win improves their record to 14-4, 3-0 PL, while Navy drops to 18-5, 4-1 PL. Boston remains undefeated in the all-time series against Navy, now standing at 11-0. Tannenbaum is now one win shy of matching Amanda Keller’s single-season program-record 29 wins during singles competition in 2015, remaining at 28 singles victories this season. She also remains tied with Erin Snook’s program-record of 15 wins at the No. 1 position during the 2014 season.

Navy’s nine-match win streak was tied for the fifth-longest winning stretch in program history. The Midshipmen have now won four-or-more league matches ten times in their 14 seasons competing in the PL.

The next stop for Navy is the 2023 Patriot League Tournament in West Point, N.Y., which will take place from April 28-30. Seedings and times will be announced on April 24.

