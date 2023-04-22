The Navy women’s lacrosse team has held steady in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division I Poll, maintaining the No. 23 spot for the second week in a row. Additionally, the team is also receiving votes in the US Lacrosse Magazine.

The Midshipmen entered the rankings on March 20 at No. 25 and climbed up to No. 20 on April 3 before settling at their current position. Navy has a rich history of being ranked, having been featured in the polls for a total of 75 weeks. This includes a run of 46 consecutive weeks from May 30, 2017, to April 5, 2021. The team’s first appearance in the rankings was on March 11, 2013, when they came in at No. 20. Navy’s highest ranking was sixth, achieved in the final polls of the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Last season, the Midshipmen were in the top 25 poll for seven weeks, peaking at No. 17.

Navy’s next game is against their long-standing rival, No. 16 Army, in the Star Game. This game is a part of the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA and is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Army-Navy rivalry is one of the most intense in college sports and the lacrosse teams are no exception. The two teams have faced each other 48 times, with Navy holding the edge with 34 wins. However, Army has won the last three meetings, including a 14-7 victory last season.

Navy’s head coach, Cindy Timchal, is no stranger to the Army-Navy rivalry, having coached both teams during her illustrious career. Timchal is in her 15th season at Navy and has led the team to unprecedented success. She is the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach in women’s lacrosse, with a career record of 536-116 (.822) over 35 seasons. Timchal has led Navy to the NCAA Tournament nine times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2017.

The Navy women’s lacrosse team has a talented roster, led by their senior captains Reagan Roelofs and Andie O’Sullivan. Roelofs is a midfielder who has tallied 16 goals and six assists so far this season. O’Sullivan is a defender who has anchored the team’s defense, causing nine turnovers and collecting 11 ground balls. The Midshipmen also have a strong freshman class, with midfielder Emily Phillips and attacker Izzy Lynch making an immediate impact. Phillips has scored 10 goals and recorded three assists, while Lynch has contributed eight goals and four assists.

Navy’s success this season can be attributed to their balanced offense and stingy defense. The Midshipmen rank third in the Patriot League in goals per game (12.33) and second in goals allowed per game (9.67). Navy also leads the conference in draw controls per game (14.33) and is second in caused turnovers per game (10.33).

The Midshipmen have four games left on their regular-season schedule, including matchups against two ranked opponents – No. 16 Army and No. 15 Loyola. Navy will look to continue their strong play and build momentum heading into the Patriot League Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin on May 3, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. ILWomen / IWLCA US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason RV RV Feb. 13 –– –– Feb. 20 RV –– Feb. 27 –– –– March 6 RV RV March 13 RV RV March 20 25 19 March 27 24 19 April 3 20 20 April 10 23 RV April 17 23 RV April 24 May 1 May 8

Like this: Like Loading...