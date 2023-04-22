Senior defensive team captain Athena Corroon of Navy’s Women’s Lacrosse team has been named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. This is the fourth time Corroon has received the accolade this season.

Corroon played an instrumental role in Navy’s defense during their victories over American and Holy Cross last week. She led the Midshipmen with six caused turnovers and three ground balls. Moreover, she scored two goals and had an assist, adding three points to the team’s score. Corroon also played a critical role in the team’s transition game, allowing opponents only 28 out of 45 clears while the Mids made 36 clears, including 12 of 13 against American.

The senior’s remarkable performance in both matches showed her outstanding capabilities as a defensive player. In the game against American, Corroon marked Maddy Spratt, one of the Eagles’ top point scorers, limiting her to zero goals and zero assists. During the game against Holy Cross, Corroon primarily marked Isabela Miller, one of the Crusaders’ top offensive players, limiting her to just one goal.

Although primarily playing defense, Corroon managed to score a goal and an assist in the game against American. She also scored the final goal of the game against Holy Cross, punctuating Senior Day.

Next up for No. 23 Navy is an away game against No. 16 Army in the annual Star Game, part of the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA. The match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+.

In summary, Athena Corroon’s exceptional performance in the last two matches has earned her Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. The senior captain’s efforts have been critical in leading the Midshipmen’s defense and securing their victories over American and Holy Cross.

