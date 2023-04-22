The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) recently released its 2022 Men’s All-Academic teams, recognizing 587 student-athletes for their academic achievements. Thirteen members of the US Naval Academy’s water polo team were among those honored.

To qualify for recognition, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.20 or higher, while their head coach must be a member of the ACWPC. The 587 student-athletes were divided into three teams based on their GPAs, with 205 athletes earning Outstanding (4.00-3.71), 228 earning Superior (3.70-3.41), and 154 earning Excellent (3.40-3.20) recognition from 49 teams.

Out of the 38 schools that achieved Team Honors for GPAs over 3.00, the US Naval Academy was one of them, with a GPA of 3.06.

Eight Midshipmen were recognized as members of the Outstanding ranks: Jake Altmayer (Pasadena, Calif.), Caden Capobianco (Laguna Beach, Calif.), Kyle Faison (Goleta, Calif.), Jonas Greer (Los Angeles, Calif.), Jack Hightower (San Diego, Calif.), Peter Hillen (Orinda, Calif.), Graham Lindner (Bel Air, Md.), and Sean O’Boyle (Steilacoom, Wash.).

Three more Midshipmen were named to the Superior team: Jamie Cassidy (Greenwich, Conn.), Jacques Dutton (Yorba Linda, Calif.), and Liam McInerney (Annapolis, Md.). Cole McKechnie (Laguna Beach, Calif.) and Connor Simpson (San Rafael, Calif.) were named to the Excellent team.

The US Naval Academy’s water polo team has maintained a streak of having at least four individuals on the ACWPC All-Academic Teams since 2005. The 13 Midshipmen recognized this year continued the program’s tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics.

The ACWPC’s recognition of these student-athletes highlights the importance of balancing academics and athletics. Student-athletes face unique challenges as they balance rigorous academic schedules with demanding practice and competition schedules. The ACWPC’s recognition serves as a reminder that these individuals are not only dedicated to their sport but also to their academic pursuits.

The US Naval Academy’s water polo program has a rich history of success, with multiple conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances. The program’s commitment to academic excellence further solidifies its reputation as a top-tier program.

Overall, the ACWPC’s recognition of the US Naval Academy’s Midshipmen water polo team highlights the program’s dedication to excellence, both in the pool and in the classroom. The 13 Midshipmen honored this year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the program’s coaches, staff, and student-athletes.

