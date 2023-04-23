The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) has announced its partnership with FloSports to live-stream all league Championship Season games under the banner of FloBaseball. The subscription service will broadcast all ALPB regular season and playoff games worldwide in 2023. This marks the first league-wide broadcast agreement in the 25-year history of the ALPB.

The partnership will provide fans with access to high-quality digital productions of home and away ALPB contests, along with FloBaseball’s new and original content. The exclusive arrangement replaces previous streaming efforts that were limited to a club-by-club basis. ALPB President Rick White expressed excitement about the agreement, stating, “This is a landmark opportunity for the Atlantic League to continue to grow our brand.”

FloSports’ Senior Director of Rights Acquisition, Chris Keldorf, praised the Atlantic League, calling it “exciting, engaging, and increasingly vital to the overall baseball community.” He added that the partnership would provide opportunities to invest in the athlete and team stories that have made the Atlantic League so successful.

The partnership is also expected to maximize the exposure of every ALPB team, making all 630 league regular and post-season championship games available in home and away markets and anywhere there is an internet connection. Additionally, subscribers will gain access to all Atlantic League games, along with other MLB Professional Partner Leagues, Big East Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, and Southern Athletic Conference, among others.

The partnership comes just in time for the start of the 2023 season, with all Atlantic League broadcasts set to begin on Friday, April 28. The live streaming will allow fans to watch their favorite club’s home and road games, as well as any other ALPB games they want to see.

For a limited time, all Atlantic League teams will offer season ticket holders a 25% discount on monthly or annual FloSports subscriptions. Each club will contact their season ticket holders with details.

Overall, the partnership between the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and FloSports is expected to provide fans with unprecedented access to high-quality baseball content. With live streaming available worldwide, fans of the league will be able to enjoy games from anywhere there is an internet connection.

Like this: Like Loading...