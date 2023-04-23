Stephanie Jacobs, a native of Belleville, Illinois, has earned her first Patriot League Women’s Field-Athlete-of-the-Week award for her outstanding performance in the pole vault event at the Virginia Grand Prix. The Navy sophomore posted a program-record height of 4.01m (13′ 1.75″) to finish in third place at the meet, which was held last Saturday in Charlottesville.

Notably, her height is the best in the Patriot League this season and one of only two heights of at least 4.00m. Additionally, her performance ranks fourth in the Mid-Atlantic Region. This achievement is a testament to Jacobs’ hard work, dedication, and perseverance in the sport.

The Midshipmen will continue their competitive schedule this week with two meets. The Navy Spring Invitational II is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Ingram Field, with events beginning at 11 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., respectively. Additionally, the team will send athletes to the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia, from Thursday through Saturday.

Jacobs will be looking to build on her recent success and continue her strong performance in these upcoming meets. With her impressive pole vault height, she will undoubtedly be a key asset to the team’s efforts to secure victories and further their athletic goals.

The recognition of Jacobs’ outstanding achievement serves as a reminder of the importance of hard work and dedication in the pursuit of success. Her record-breaking performance is a testament to her talent and determination, and is sure to inspire others to push themselves to their limits in their own pursuits.

In conclusion, Stephanie Jacobs’ program-record pole vault height has earned her the Patriot League Women’s Field-Athlete-of-the-Week award, marking an impressive accomplishment in her athletic career. As the Navy Midshipmen continue their competitive season, Jacobs will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the team’s efforts to secure victories and achieve their athletic goals. Her achievement is an inspiration to others, and a reminder of the importance of dedication, hard work, and perseverance in the pursuit of success.

