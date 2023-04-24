On April 20, 2023, students from four Calvert County high schools gathered at King’s Landing Park to participate in the 31st annual Calvert County Envirothon. The event tested their knowledge in various fields of natural resource management, including wildlife management, soil conservation, forestry management, and aquatic resources.

Throughout the school year, students worked with environmental professionals to gain expertise in each subject area. The students met with the natural resource specialists for a total of three days, during which they received hands-on experience and learned about the specifics of each field.

First place team from Northern High School(L to R) Jasmine Simpson, Raleigh Sterling, Sasha Barley, Eleanor Cole, Addison Fortenbery, Ana Reinhart, and teacher Mrs. O’Donnell.

“We are extremely proud of all the students who participated in this year’s program,” said CCPS CHESPAX Teacher Linda Subda. “The Envirothon experience often leads to future opportunities for our students interested in pursuing environmental careers,” she continued.

The competition was tight, but the first-place team of this year’s Envirothon was Northern High School, with an impressive score of 347 points out of a possible 400. Calvert High School was a close second with 341 points, and Huntingtown High School was third with 327.5 points.

As the winners, the Northern High School team will advance to the state competition, which will be held at the Western Maryland 4H Center in Swanton on June 15-16, 2023.

The Envirothon is sponsored by several organizations, including the Calvert County Soil Conservation Service, Calvert Forestry Board, Calvert County Natural Resource Division, Morgan State University Estuarine Research Center PEARL, American Chestnut Land Trust, and the Calvert County Public Schools’ CHESPAX program.

This annual competition is an excellent opportunity for students interested in environmental science to showcase their skills and knowledge while also learning from professionals in the field. The event also provides a chance for students to explore potential careers in natural resource management and gain valuable experience that can help them in their future endeavors.

For those interested in learning more about the Envirothon or the CHESPAX program, contact the CHESPAX office at (443) 550-8079.

