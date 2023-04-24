The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Team participated in the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational, held over two days, Friday, April 21st, and Saturday, April 22nd, in Baltimore, Maryland. The meet drew a total of 38 teams.

The Seahawks had a strong showing at the invitational, with several athletes placing in their respective events. Kralec breaks school record in the Javelin Throw Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Kelly Byrne competed in the Men’s 1500 Meter Run, finishing in 60th place with a time of 4:32.18. Quentin Pastore finished in 20th place in the Men’s 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:06.98. In the Men’s 400 Meter Dash, Zane Obi placed 41st overall.

In the Men’s Hammer Throw, Marion Lajara finished in 19th place with a distance of 27.23. Max Baitman was close behind, finishing in 22nd place with a distance of 20.75 meters. Lajara also competed in the Men’s Shot Put, finishing in 17th place, with Baitman following in 22nd place.

Four Seahawks participated in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash. Zane Obi finished in 14th place with a time of 24.43, followed closely by Alex Gouin in 15th place with a time of 24.49. Eli Henson finished in 16th place with a time of 24.63, and Jaedon Aso finished in 20th place with a time of 25.36.

Zack Kralec also had an impressive showing at the invitational, breaking the school record for the Men’s Javelin Throw with a distance of 34.90 meters. Kralec’s performance earned him 11th place in the event.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to participate in the Penn Relay Carnival from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th. The team will have a long weekend of competition at the prestigious event.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Team has had a successful season so far, with strong showings at several events. The team will look to continue its success as it competes in upcoming events, including the Penn Relay Carnival.

