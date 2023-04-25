The Calvert County Department of Public Works has announced plans to commence traffic safety improvements at roadway intersections near Hallowing Point Park this summer. The project aims to address traffic safety issues and improve traffic flow, making it safer and quicker to access Hallowing Point Park.

The first phase of the project was completed in 2020, which involved the construction of a second entrance at the back of the park to alleviate traffic issues at the main park entrance on MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road). The upcoming project phases will involve further modifications to the main park entrance and the intersections of Skipjack Road and MD 231, and Jibsail Drive and MD 231.

The improvements are expected to begin in mid-June and will require temporary closure of each intersection for several weeks during construction. Prior to each phase, the public will be notified of specific closure dates and detour routes through news releases and social media updates. All work is subject to weather conditions.

According to the Calvert County Department of Public Works, the upcoming modifications are designed to make the park safer for visitors, while also reducing congestion and improving traffic flow. The department is committed to ensuring that the park remains accessible to all visitors, while also taking necessary safety measures.

The project has been long-awaited by many residents, who have been concerned about the safety of the intersections around Hallowing Point Park. The park is a popular destination for locals and visitors, and the safety improvements are expected to make it an even more enjoyable and secure place to visit.

Residents are advised to visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TrafficImprovement for more information and project updates. The website also provides information on detour routes and traffic updates.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works encourages all residents to exercise caution and obey traffic signs and detour routes during the construction period. They also advise drivers to plan for extra travel time and to be patient while the improvements are being made.

