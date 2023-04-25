On April 30th, the United States will celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. This day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the millions of animals in need of adoption and encourage community members to take action. According to statistics, nearly 7 million animals enter animal shelters every year in the U.S., making it crucial to support local shelters and adoption centers.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center is joining the celebration and encouraging residents to participate in various ways. One way to celebrate is by watching a video about adopting from the Animal Adoption & Resources Center and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #AdoptAShelterPetDay. Another way is to visit an animal shelter, learn about the needs of adopted pets, and consider adopting.

Additionally, the Center is asking residents to spay and neuter their pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets in the population. People can also share pictures of their adopted pets on social media using the hashtag #AdoptAShelterPetDay and tag the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center if they adopted from there.

If residents are unable to adopt or volunteer their time, they can check out the shelter’s donation needs list and donate if possible. The shelter accepts donations of various items such as blankets, pet food, and toys.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon – 6 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. The shelter oversees adoptions for a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, reptiles, small mammals, birds, and more.

Residents can learn more about the Center, view animals available for adoption, and watch the live kitty cam online at stmaryscountymd.gov/animalshelter or follow the Center on Facebook at facebook.com/smcanimalservices. For additional information, individuals can call the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center at (301) 475-8018.

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is an opportunity for the community to support local animal shelters and help animals find their forever homes. By adopting, volunteering, donating, or even just sharing information on social media, residents can make a difference in the lives of animals in need.

Like this: Like Loading...