The Navy women’s lacrosse team has maintained its presence in the national rankings, currently holding the No. 25 spot in the latest ILWomen / IWLCA Division I Poll. Additionally, the Mids are receiving votes in the US Lacrosse Magazine.

Since entering the polls on March 20 at No. 25, the Midshipmen have moved up and down, reaching as high as No. 20 on April 3 before settling at No. 25 on April 24. The team has been ranked for a total of 76 weeks in its history, with a streak of 46 weeks from May 30, 2017 to April 5, 2021.

The team’s first appearance in the national rankings occurred on March 11, 2013, at No. 20. Its highest ranking of sixth place was achieved in the final polls of the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Last season, the Midshipmen were in the top 25 poll for seven weeks, with a peak of No. 17.

The Navy women’s lacrosse team will face off against No. 9 Loyola on Friday, April 28, in a nationally-televised game on CBS Sports Network. The game will take place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will begin at 6:00 p.m.

This game will be a crucial test for the Midshipmen, as they look to improve their ranking and secure a spot in the upcoming postseason tournament. Loyola, currently ranked ninth in the nation, will provide a tough challenge for Navy, but the Midshipmen are confident in their abilities and eager to compete.

The Navy women’s lacrosse team has had a strong season thus far, with a record of 7-3 and victories over several ranked opponents. The team’s success can be attributed to its talented roster, which features standout players such as midfielder Reagan Roelofs and defender Blake Smith.

Roelofs, a senior, leads the team in scoring with 30 goals and six assists on the season. Smith, also a senior, anchors the defense and has caused 14 turnovers and collected 26 ground balls.

As the season nears its conclusion, the Navy women’s lacrosse team will look to continue its success and make a deep run in the postseason tournament. With a talented roster and experienced coaching staff, the Midshipmen are poised to make a statement in the national lacrosse landscape.

ILWomen / IWLCA US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason RV RV Feb. 13 –– –– Feb. 20 RV –– Feb. 27 –– –– March 6 RV RV March 13 RV RV March 20 25 19 March 27 24 19 April 3 20 20 April 10 23 RV April 17 23 RV April 24 25 RV May 1 May 8

