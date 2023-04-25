Pets in Need SoMD has announced a special $150 adoption fee for three adoptable dogs. Weston, Peep, and Lola currently reside at the animal care center and hope to find forever homes. The adoption fee is valid only for approved adopters through Pets In Need, and those interested in adopting can email for an adoption application at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com.

Meet Weston, the first adoptable dog available for adoption. Weston is a handsome black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix who is approximately one year old and weighs about 58.8 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered, fully vetted, and microchipped upon adoption. According to Weston’s shelter assessment, he enjoys being hands-on and is friendly with other dogs. Weston came to the shelter as a stray and is known to be very calm when he is in his cage. Lola Peep Weston

Peep is the second adoptable dog available for adoption. Peep is a brown and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix who is approximately one year old and weighs about 35 lbs. She has not been spayed, but she will be spayed, fully vetted, and microchipped upon adoption. Peep’s shelter assessment shows that she is a sweet, playful girl who came in as a stray. She seems to do well with other dogs and is often used as a helper dog.

Lastly, Lola is the third adoptable dog available for adoption. Lola is a tan and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix who is approximately two years old and weighs about 66.1 lbs. She has not been spayed, but she will be spayed, fully vetted, and microchipped upon adoption. Lola came into the shelter because her owner didn’t have enough time for her. According to Lola’s shelter assessment, she is super sweet and knows commands such as sit and stay. She was around children ages 2-5 and did well.

The Charles County Animal Care Center encourages those interested in adopting Weston, Peep, or Lola to contact them for more information. The animal care center is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, Maryland. They can be reached by phone at 301-932-1713 or by email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

In conclusion, the Charles County Animal Care Center is excited to offer this special $150 adoption fee for three deserving dogs. With their friendly personalities and sweet dispositions, Weston, Peep, and Lola would make wonderful additions to any family. Interested adopters should contact the animal care center to learn more about the adoption process and to fill out an adoption application.

Like this: Like Loading...