For the second time this season, sophomore Colin Horton of St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been selected as the United East Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. The announcement was made on Monday, April 24.

Horton, a 5-9 midfielder from University Park, Maryland, has had an impressive season so far. This is the third time she has been recognized by the league this season. In addition to being named the Offensive Player of the Week twice (Feb. 27 and Apr. 24), she was also named the Defensive Player of the Week on March 6.

Credit: Bill Wood

Despite the team’s 1-1 record last week, Horton performed exceptionally well. In a tough match against No. 5 Salisbury University on April 19, the Seahawks suffered a 17-5 loss. Horton contributed a team-best three points on a goal and two assists, as well as a ground ball and a draw control.

In the team’s 22-0 shutout of Mount Aloysius College on Senior Day (April 22), Horton was the top goal-scorer of the game, with a season- and career-tying five goals and one assist. She also collected five draws in the shutout win.

Horton’s impressive performance this season has helped her rank second in the United East with 49 goals and 3.27 goals per game, as well as third with 56 points. She is also fourth with 48 draw controls and 3.73 points per game.

St. Mary’s College currently has an overall record of 8-7, and a conference record of 3-0 in the United East. The team is set to play two United East games in New York this weekend. They will face SUNY Morrisville (6-7, 4-0 UEC) on Friday, April 28, at 4:00 p.m. before taking on Wells College (2-6, 0-3 UEC) the next day at 11:00 a.m.

Horton’s outstanding performance this season has certainly not gone unnoticed. The sophomore’s efforts have been a vital contribution to the team’s success this year, and her recognition as Offensive Player of the Week twice this season highlights her talent and dedication.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 20 – Hailey Betch , St. Mary’s College, So., A

Feb. 27 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, So., M

Mar. 6 – Lindsey Weaver, Lancaster Bible, So., A

Mar. 13 – Katelynn Perrotta, Lancaster Bible, Jr., A

Mar. 20 – Alana McDonald, Morrisville, Jr., M

Mar. 27 – Jordan Mason, Mount Aloysius, So., D

Apr. 3 – Maddie Baum, Morrisville, Jr., A

Apr. 10 – Alana McDonald, Morrisville, Jr., M

Apr. 17 – Maddie Baum, Morrisville, Jr., A

Apr. 24 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, So., M

