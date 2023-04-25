Sophomore Keegan Preis from Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield, has been honored as the United East Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending April 23. Preis received this award after setting two school single-game records in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team’s 29-3 league win at Wells College on April 22.

Credit: Bill Wood

Preis, the fourth Seahawk to earn Offensive Player of the Week honors, is the third player to receive the award in the last three weeks. He surpassed the previous records of 11 assists and 13 points set by Jude Brown ’22 on April 9, 2022, against Wells, by handing out 14 assists and tallying 16 points. Preis also contributed two goals and a ground ball.

Preis’ 14 assists rank second in Division III, just one behind Saint Joseph’s College of Maine’s Timothy Goodfellow, who had 15 helpers in a 29-13 win over University of Southern Maine on March 22. Additionally, Preis’ 16 points rank fourth this season amongst individual game-highs in points.

With a conference-best 3.27 assists per game, Preis currently ranks fourth in Division III. He also leads the United East with 49 assists, 69 points, and 4.60 points per game.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team’s win at Wells College secured them the No. 1 seed in the upcoming United East Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament. The team currently has a record of 10-5 and will be playing against University of Mary Washington on Wednesday, April 26, for a non-conference game at 7 p.m. for the Gold Rush game.

2023 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

