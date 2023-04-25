Upper Marlboro senior, Jake Sandridge, has been named the United East Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week. Sandridge’s recognition comes after a weekend series in which the St. Mary’s College Seahawks won two out of three games against Penn State Berks, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Sandridge’s complete game performance in the first game of the series helped the Seahawks to a dominant 18-1 victory. The right-handed pitcher had a career-best 11 strikeouts while only allowing one earned run on seven hits. Sandridge’s performance was instrumental in breaking the Seahawks’ four-game losing streak.

Sandridge’s recognition is also significant as he is the first pitcher not from Penn State Abington or Penn State Harrisburg to receive the honor this season. Currently, Sandridge is tied for eighth in the United East with three wins and ranks 12th with a team-best 33 strikeouts.

The St. Mary’s College Seahawks’ record of 9-16 and 7-10 in the United East Conference has seen them struggle this season. However, the weekend series win against Penn State Berks was crucial in keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Seahawks dropped the opening game 8-7 but rebounded with a dominant 18-1 victory and a narrow 14-13 win in the final game, which went into extra innings.

St. Mary’s College’s next game is a non-conference match-up with Marymount University at Capital One Park in Tysons, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:00 p.m.

2023 United East Conference Baseball Pitchers of the Week

Feb. 27 – Hunter Merritt, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr.

Mar. 6 – Danny Eden, Penn State Harrisburg, So.

Mar. 13 – Brandon Hightower, Penn State Abington, Sr.

Mar. 20 – Brandon Hightower, Penn State Abington, Sr.

Mar. 27 – Hunter Merritt, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr.

Apr. 3 – Fisher Druck, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Apr. 10 – Brandon Hightower, Penn State Abington, Sr.

Apr. 17 – Alex Margot, Penn State Abington, So.

Apr. 24 – Jake Sandridge , St. Mary’s College, Sr.

Like this: Like Loading...