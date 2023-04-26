The Center of Applied Technology North’s HVAC teacher, Charles Whittaker, was recently named the 2023 Washington Post Teacher of the Year. Whittaker was chosen from among 20 impressive educators throughout the region.

Whittaker has been a teacher for 15 years and began teaching HVAC classes at CAT North after spending 30 years with Unilever Foods. He is known for having equal dedication to his students and the trade. As the Construction Department chair at the school, Whittaker has facilitated collaborative planning sessions and worked to enhance new teacher training sessions. He has also created partnerships with local unions, apprenticeship programs, and other institutions to assist students in pursuing their passion and helped to create national standards for construction curriculum.

“Mr. Whittaker demonstrates unconditional love and relentless pursuit of perfection for all of his students, the HVAC industry, and the business community,” CAT North Principal Joe Rose wrote in his nomination of Mr. Whittaker. “He not only investigates opportunities for himself, but through his selfless leadership he always looks to serve others.”

Whittaker holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore and a master’s degree in business administration from Strayer University. He is pursuing National Board Certification as well as his Master of Divinity degree at Wesley Seminary.

Whittaker recently completed his reign as the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. He is known for his humble nature, but his impact in the classroom is undeniable.

As the winner of the Washington Post Teacher of the Year, Whittaker will receive a $7,500 monetary award and a signature trophy. He will also be featured in a profile in The Washington Post.

Whittaker’s approach to teaching creates safe learning spaces where students gain reliable skills and unique insight from his work and life experiences. He has dedicated his career to both his students and the trade, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. Whittaker’s achievement serves as an inspiration to educators everywhere.

Like this: Like Loading...