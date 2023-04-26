The Bowie Baysox suffered their sixth loss in seven games, and fourth consecutive defeat, as they fell 3-2 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in an afternoon game on Tuesday. Despite a strong start by right-hander Houston Roth and a multi-hit performance by Cesar Prieto, the Baysox were unable to hold onto their lead.

Bowie began the game on a positive note, with three consecutive hits in the bottom of the third inning. Prieto singled before Zach Watson doubled him home, extending his hitting streak to six games. John Rhodes then scored Watson with a single, giving the Baysox a 2-0 lead.

Roth pitched impressively in his first game in over a week, allowing just one hit and one walk while recording five strikeouts. However, the Richmond bats found success in the fifth inning against right-hander Chayce McDermott. Tyler Fitzgerald led off the inning with a triple down the right field line, and after a walk and a pop out, Riley Mahan hit into what appeared to be an inning-ending double play. However, Mahan was able to beat the play at first, allowing Fitzgerald to score and cutting the Baysox’s lead to 2-1.

Richmond tied the game in the seventh inning when Fitzgerald doubled to left and eventually scored on an infield single from Simon Whiteman. McDermott allowed no further damage in his three innings of work, but the Flying Squirrels took the lead in the eighth inning with solo home runs from Patrick Bailey and Andy Thomas off Tyler Burch.

Despite a late rally attempt, the Baysox were unable to score any more runs and fell to a 4-2 deficit. The Flying Squirrels bullpen shut out Bowie for the remainder of the game, securing the victory for Richmond.

The loss drops Bowie to a 5-10 record, four and a half games behind the first place Flying Squirrels. The two teams will face off again on Wednesday evening at Prince George’s Stadium with a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 ET.

