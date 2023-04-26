At the April Board meeting, the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) announced the appointment of Ms. Cecelia Lewis as the Director of Student Services for the 2023-2024 school year. Ms. Lewis will take up her new role on July 1, 2023.

Ms. Lewis expressed her gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she has had throughout her career, which have prepared her for the Director of Student Services position. She looks forward to continuing the district’s dedication to an outstanding culture and climate that promotes academic, social, and emotional growth for all students.

Ms. Lewis started her career at Calvert County Public Schools in 2014 and currently serves as the Supervisor of Human Resources. Before that, she served as the Assistant Principal at Huntingtown High School, the Supervisor of K-12 Social Studies, and the Principal of Southern Middle School. Before joining CCPS, Ms. Lewis held administrative and instructional leadership roles in Charles County Public Schools and taught high school social studies in Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Ms. Lewis is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Studies. She also earned her Master of Arts in Teaching from Bowie State University.

As Director of Student Services, Ms. Lewis will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of support services to students, including counseling, mental health services, special education, and social-emotional learning programs. She will also work with school staff to ensure that all students have access to the resources they need to be successful.

The appointment of Ms. Lewis to this important role highlights CCPS’s commitment to providing the best possible education and support services to its students. The Board of Education is confident that Ms. Lewis will be an outstanding Director of Student Services and looks forward to working with her to continue to build a positive learning environment for all students.

In conclusion, Calvert County Public Schools has appointed Ms. Cecelia Lewis as the new Director of Student Services for the upcoming academic year. Ms. Lewis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position and is committed to promoting the academic, social, and emotional growth of all students. The Board of Education is confident that Ms. Lewis will excel in her new role and looks forward to the positive impact she will have on the district’s students and staff.

