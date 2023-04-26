Piccowaxen Middle School’s science teacher, Sherri Gibney, has been nominated for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Teacher of the Year award. CCPS recently recognized the Teacher of the Year, finalists and nominees in its ceremony on February 23. The winner of the award will be announced in May.

Gibney is one of many teachers in Charles County who have been recognized for their dedication to their students and their field. The CCPS Teacher of the Year award is given to a teacher who demonstrates excellence in teaching and a commitment to their students’ success.

Gibney, who has been teaching science for over 10 years, is known for her hands-on approach to teaching. She believes that students learn best when they can see the principles they are studying in action. Her classroom is filled with experiments, models, and other interactive learning tools.

“I believe that science should be fun and exciting,” said Gibney. “When students can see how the principles they are learning apply to real-world situations, they become more engaged and more likely to succeed.”

Rachel Proctor named a Finalist for CCPS and Washington Post Teacher of the Year Awards

Rachel Proctor, an art teacher at Mt. Hope/Najemoy Elementary School, has been named a finalist for both the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Teacher of the Year award and The Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award.

The Washington Post seeks to “recognize excellence in teaching and to encourage creative and quality instruction for contributions made in the Washington metropolitan area.” Proctor, who has been teaching art for over 15 years, is known for her innovative approach to teaching. She believes that every student has the ability to be creative and that art can be used to teach a wide range of subjects.

“I use art to teach everything from math to history,” said Proctor. “When students are creating something, they are engaged and more likely to retain the information they are learning.”

Carrie Richardson Named CCPS Principal of the Year and Finalist for Washington Post Award

Mary H. Matula Elementary School’s principal, Carrie Richardson, has been named the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) 2023 Principal of the Year. She has also been named a finalist for The Washington Post Principal of the Year Award.

The Washington Post seeks to “recognize principals who go above and beyond the everyday tasks of their position to create an exceptional educational environment.” Richardson, who has been a principal for over 20 years, is known for her dedication to her students and her ability to create a welcoming and supportive learning environment.

“I believe that every student deserves to feel valued and supported,” said Richardson. “As a principal, it is my job to create an environment where every student can thrive.”

Richardson’s dedication to her students has not gone unnoticed. Her school has consistently been recognized for its academic achievement and its welcoming environment. Richardson credits her success to her team of teachers and staff who share her commitment to the students.

The CCPS Teacher of the Year, finalists and nominees will be recognized on the school system’s social media sites. The winners of the awards will be announced in May.

