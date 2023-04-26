St. Mary’s County, Maryland – Governor Wes Moore has signed “The St. Mary’s County – Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law. The bill, which was initiated by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and submitted by the St. Mary’s County Delegation during the 2023 legislative session, is expected to save taxpayers of St. Mary’s County more than $330,000 annually.

The bill aims to streamline processes for individuals by providing all child support needs through just one department. Clients will be able to meet with child support advocates, and case management support services will be expedited. Alexis Zoss, Director of the Department of Social Services in St. Mary’s County, said that with the passage of HB 526, the county will join the ranks of 20 Maryland counties who have integrated both the establishment and enforcement components of the Child Support program under one umbrella at the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services. SMCDSS will continue offering Child Support case management services at both locations. However, legal services are only provided at the Leonardtown office.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “It just makes good sense to realign the Child Support Services in this way. We will save the people of St. Mary’s County hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. I appreciate Senator Jack Bailey and the members of the Southern Maryland Delegation for their support of this one-stop-shop initiative to improve services while simultaneously creating guaranteed fiscal savings for our county year after year.”

The law is set to become effective on October 1, 2023. St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services is located at 21775 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park and 23110 Leonard Hall Drive in the Joseph D. Carter State Office Building in Leonardtown. Customer service phone hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The move is expected to provide a more convenient and efficient experience for individuals in St. Mary’s County who need child support services. By integrating both the establishment and enforcement components of the Child Support program under one umbrella, clients will be able to access all child support services in one place, saving them time and effort. Additionally, the move is expected to save taxpayers of St. Mary’s County more than $330,000 annually, providing a significant relief to the county’s budget.

The St. Mary’s County Delegation has been working to ensure that the bill is in the best interest of the county’s residents. They are pleased with the outcome and are looking forward to the implementation of the new law.

In conclusion, the signing of “The St. Mary’s County – Transfer of Child Support Unit and Personnel to the Child Support Administration Bill (HB 526)” into law by Governor Wes Moore is expected to streamline processes for individuals, providing all child support needs through just one department. The move will also save St. Mary’s County taxpayers more than $330,000 annually, providing significant relief to the county’s budget.

