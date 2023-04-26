Baynes Autrey and Brahmir Vick of the Navy men’s track and field team have been recognized as Patriot League Athletes-of-the-Week for their outstanding performances at the Navy Spring Invitational II. Autrey, a senior, earned the men’s field athlete-of-the-week accolade by winning the decathlon with 7,287 points. His score is the third best in Navy history.

In his first decathlon of the season, Autrey won six of the eleven events. He dominated the field events with victories in the long jump (7.08m / 23′ 2.75″), pole vault (4.50m / 14″ 9″), and javelin (52.23m / 171′ 4″). In the track events, he won the 400m (50.71), 110m hurdles (14.34), and 1,500m (4:39.76). His long jump mark and 110m hurdles time met IC4A qualifying standards.

Autrey’s score is not only the best in the Mid-Atlantic Region but also ranks 21st in the nation. Vick collected the men’s track athlete-of-the-week honor after finishing second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.64. His time is the second fastest in the Mid-Atlantic Region and is tied for the 23rd-best finish in the country.

The Navy men’s track and field team will continue to compete this week at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pa. The 127th edition of America’s oldest and largest track and field competition runs from Thursday through Saturday. The event will bring together athletes from colleges, high schools, and track clubs from all over the world.

The Navy team is looking to build on their strong performance at the Navy Spring Invitational II and make a name for themselves at the Penn Relays. The team has been preparing hard for the competition, and they are confident in their abilities.

Coach Aaron Lanzel is pleased with the team’s progress this season, saying, “We’ve had some great performances so far this year, and I’m excited to see what the guys can do at the Penn Relays. This is a great opportunity for us to compete against some of the best track and field programs in the country.”

The Navy men’s track and field team has a long and storied history, with numerous conference championships and individual accolades. The team has produced several Olympic and national champions over the years, and they are always looking to add to their legacy.

Autrey and Vick’s recognition as Patriot League Athletes-of-the-Week is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. The Navy men’s track and field team is poised to make a splash at the Penn Relays, and fans are eagerly awaiting their performances.

