The Navy men’s track and field team has once again claimed the top spot in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mid-Atlantic Region rankings, making it their fifth-straight week at No. 1. Among the 32 teams in the region, the Mids have garnered a total of 932.55 points in the week-five rankings.

Despite their dominance in the region, Navy’s point total falls second in the nation behind Texas Tech, who has 1,005.14 points in the Mountain Region. However, the Mids are determined to hold their position as they have recorded five new times and marks that rank in the top five in the region.

Baynes Autrey led the way for Navy with the most decathlon points this season, scoring an impressive 7,287 points. Thomas Christie and Justice Hood also shined in the decathlon category, posting scores of 6,565 and 6,315, respectively, earning them the second and third spots in the category.

In the 110m hurdles, Brahmir Vick set a blazing pace with a time of 13.64, marking the second-fastest time in the category. Meanwhile, Jacques Guillaume’s 200m time of 20.87 earned him the third spot in the region.

The Mids have 14 times and marks that rank in the top five in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Jonathan Simmons holds the top spot in the 400m category with a time of 46.52. Jacques Guillaume and Nathan Kent also earned top spots in the 400m category with times of 46.70 and 47.10, respectively.

In relay events, the Mids’ 4x400m team secured the top spot with Jonathan Simmons, Nathan Kent, Mike Quispe, and Jacques Guillaume finishing with a time of 3:08.16. The 4x100m team, consisting of Brahmir Vick, Nathan Kent, Sethan Hollier, and Caden Dailey, finished in fifth place with a time of 40.40.

In field events, Preston Wilson finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 2.06m/6’9″, while Joshua Boamah secured fifth place in the discus with a throw of 54.41m/178’6″. In the hammer throw, Boamah finished in third place with a distance of 64.22m/210’9″, while Braden Presser placed second in the javelin with a throw of 73.08m/239’9″.

Despite their continued success, the Mids are not content to rest on their laurels. They will be traveling to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this week to compete in the Penn Relays. The 127th edition of the competition, which is America’s oldest and largest track and field competition, will run from Thursday to Saturday.

The Navy men’s track and field team has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic Region rankings. With their sights set on the upcoming Penn Relays, the Mids are determined to continue their winning streak and prove that they are among the best in the nation.

