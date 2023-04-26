The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened their regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The meeting began with an invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners presented proclamations for National Library Week, Afterschool Professionals’ Week, National County Government Month, and Administrative Professionals’ Day.

During the County Administrator’s time, the Commissioners took several actions. Firstly, they heard a presentation from the Department of Finance and the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission reviewing the FY2024 Capital Improvement Budget FY2025-2029 Plan.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation requests a resolution to waive landfill fees for Christmas in April projects, apply for the Federal Aviation Administration grant, and reorganize the department in collaboration with the County Administrator, Human Resources, and Finance, was approved.

The Department of Aging & Human Services’ acceptance of the FY23 Federal Older Americans Act from the Maryland Department of Aging in the amount of $462,677 was also approved.

In addition, the Department of Human Resources actuarial services contract with Bommershine Consulting Group LLC and their Personnel Policy Manual updates were approved. The Department of Finance’s changes to the American Rescue plan were also approved. Lastly, the updated St. Mary’s County Government Vision, Mission & Values were approved.

The Commissioners received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney. The CSMC will host a Budget Public Hearing on the same day at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School. The CSMC will hold their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 a.m.

CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

