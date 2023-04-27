Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland (BRSM) has recently introduced Buster, a 3-year-old, 29-pound tri-color-beagle boy, as their dog of the week. According to the organization, Buster is brand new to rescue and is currently in search of a foster or forever home.

Buster has recently finished his vetting and has been transported to Maryland. During his journey, it was discovered that Buster is a friendly dog who enjoys the company of other dogs and people. He is also a good car rider and loves to be pampered with treats and attention.

The organization is seeking a loving home with a fenced yard and a playful companion for Buster’s exploring adventures. Anyone interested in fostering or adopting Buster or another beagle can reach out to BRSM at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

BRSM has also provided a video of Buster’s recent transport on their Facebook page for potential adopters to view.

In addition to Buster, BRSM has a list of other beagles that are in need of foster or forever homes. The organization encourages interested individuals to visit their website to learn more about the other dogs and how to help.

Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland is a non-profit organization that rescues, fosters, and finds forever homes for beagles in need. They have been providing assistance to beagles for over 20 years and rely on donations and volunteers to continue their mission.

