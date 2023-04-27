On April 25th, the Bureau of Land Management Eastern States (BLM), Charles County Public Schools, Chesapeake Conservancy, and the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) organized a career symposium titled “Creating an Environmental Foundation for Success.” The symposium aimed to educate high school and college students in Charles County, Maryland, about prospective careers in the environmental field. The event took place at CSM’s Velocity Center in Indian Head, Maryland, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. From left to right: Daniel Salomón, a bilingual interpretive outreach assistant, and Joel Dunn, president and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy, tell students about the work of Chesapeake Conservancy and the opportunities to partner with the organization. Credit: Michael Bowman / Chesapeake Conservancy Mike Setlock, BLM Eastern States, describes the possible careers and pathways available with the Bureau of Land Management and federal government to a pair of high school students. Credit: Michael Bowman / Chesapeake Conservancy A group of conservation leaders provide career advice and guidance to local students. From left to right: Leah Baker, associate state director, BLM Eastern States; Mitch Leverette, state director, BLM Eastern States; Jacob Wells, manager of the Southern Maryland Recreational Complex (SMRC), Maryland Park Service; Sam Drury, deputy director, Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism; Mark Conway, executive vice president, Chesapeake Conservancy; Rachael Bateman, assistant professor & environmental studies program coordinator, College of Southern Maryland Credit: Michael Bowman / Chesapeake Conservancy Jacob Wells, Maryland Park Service, describes the many open and recruiting positions available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to a pair of high school students. Credit: Michael Bowman / Chesapeake Conservancy

The symposium featured a panel of speakers who shared their experiences in the field and helped students become familiar with careers in the environment and land management. Attendees also had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with various environmental groups and organizations in the region.

Joel Dunn, the president, and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy expressed his pride in helping the next generation of leaders become environmental stewards. Charles County is home to some of the most significant places to discover the wonders of nature in the region, including the recently designated Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary and Douglas Point Special Recreation Management Area. Dunn added that they were excited to help students learn about these environmental success stories and introduce them to some of the leaders and organizations that help advance conservation in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Mitchell Leverette, BLM Eastern States state director, said the symposium was an outstanding opportunity to connect with the best and brightest students from Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland. The event showcased the many programs and career paths that promote conservation and outdoor recreation on public lands in Maryland and across the country. Leverette was inspired by the young talent they met and hopeful that this engagement would motivate them to become the BLM’s future leaders.

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, the President of CSM, expressed her excitement about partnering with BLM, Chesapeake Conservancy, and Charles County Public Schools to host the symposium. CSM, as the region’s workforce pipeline, prides itself on working closely with organizations to provide students with exposure to future careers. The college is thrilled to help educate students about the many important careers they can pursue in the field of environmental science and stewardship.

The “Creating an Environmental Foundation for Success” symposium was a great opportunity for high school and college students in Charles County to learn about prospective careers in the environmental field. The event, hosted by BLM, Charles County Public Schools, Chesapeake Conservancy, and CSM, featured a panel of speakers who shared their experiences in the field and helped students become familiar with careers in the environment and land management. Attendees also had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with various environmental groups and organizations in the region, providing valuable exposure to the potential career paths available in environmental science and stewardship.

