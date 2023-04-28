On Tuesday, April 25, the Charles County Commissioners received a briefing on the state of emergency services in the county from 2017-2022. The Department of Emergency Services presented data on how the growing demands are affecting both staff and volunteers. The increased demands for service have stretched the staff, resources, and assets of the department beyond its capacity to effectively respond to emergencies.

Director Michelle Lilly and Deputy Director Tony Rose provided an overview of total calls, volunteer versus career response to calls and provision of transports, peak hours analysis, and disparate impacts in different parts of the county as service calls increase. Staff provided examples of how disparities in coverage affect the department’s capacity to respond to increasingly complex and competing calls for service throughout the county.

The Department of Emergency Services reviewed the current budgetary request for more employees and funding, and discussed how these resources would be deployed to deliver more equitable outcomes that meet the needs of all county residents. They also shared projections on additional staffing that will be necessary in the future to provide efficient and effective services as Charles County continues to grow.

The proposed Fiscal 2024 General Fund budget was reviewed by the Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff. They provided a recap of the Fiscal 2024-2028 Governmental Capital Improvement Projects. County Commissioners also met and conferred with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head on the Fiscal 2024 Tax Differential.

Consultants for the Department of Planning and Growth Management presented the draft Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The Plan will guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area by establishing a land use plan that creates four distinct neighborhoods, adds opportunity for senior housing and recreational facilities, preserves rural areas, and protects the culture and history in Bryans Road.

Charles County Public Schools staff presented an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. They discussed each of the pillars embedded in the public education plan and summarized the government funding required to implement each of the initiatives. Staff from the Department of Public Works and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism provided a briefing on Keep Charles County Beautiful initiatives. They highlighted efforts to clean up litter along highways, special events to engage volunteers in community cleanups, and additional outreach on litter prevention.

Planning and Growth Management staff presented a summary and analysis of the proposed school allocations for the 2023 cycle. Commissioners approved the proposed allocations, which will serve as a basis for making allocation offers to eligible projects on the waiting list.

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell and G.S. Proctor & Associates, Inc., provided a review of legislative bills and the Commissioners’ legislative priorities from the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included an overview of the major legislative issues, including the budget, education, broadband, public safety, economic development, and reforming cannabis policies.

Commissioners approved several budget amendments and transfer requests, including a budget amendment increase of $10 million to recognize that the County is taking the standard revenue loss allowance allowed under the ARPA final rule. The County will recognize the use of funds towards the Department of Emergency Services and set up a capital improvement project pay-go budget for stormwater projects.

Commissioners also recognized all employees who achieved milestones in years of county service in January 23. Public hearings were held on Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program and the Docket 90 Amendment for the Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. Commissioners voted to adopt Bill 2023-02 and kept the record open for an additional 60 days for further public input on the Docket 90 Amendment.

On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2024 Constant Yield. County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Fiscal 2024 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges. Commissioners closed the public hearing and kept the record open until May 5, 2023.

The Charles County Emergency Services Department has been struggling to keep up with the growing demand for emergency services in the county. The department’s staff, resources, and assets have been stretched beyond capacity due to the increased demands for service. This has created disparities in coverage that affect the department’s capacity to respond to increasingly complex and competing calls for service throughout the county.

To address this issue, the Department of Emergency Services has requested more employees and funding to deliver more equitable outcomes that meet the needs of all county residents. The department has also projected additional staffing that will be necessary in the future to provide efficient and effective services as Charles County continues to grow.

In addition to addressing the issues with emergency services, the county commissioners have also been reviewing the proposed Fiscal 2024 General Fund budget and the Fiscal 2024-2028 Governmental Capital Improvement Projects. The commissioners have been meeting with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head to discuss the Fiscal 2024 Tax Differential.

The consultants for the Department of Planning and Growth Management presented the draft Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, which will guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area. The plan aims to establish a land use plan that creates four distinct neighborhoods, adds opportunity for senior housing and recreational facilities, preserves rural areas, and protects the culture and history in Bryans Road.

The Charles County Public Schools staff provided an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which includes several initiatives to improve public education in the state. The staff also summarized the government funding required to implement each of the initiatives.

Staff from the Department of Public Works and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism provided a briefing on Keep Charles County Beautiful initiatives. These initiatives aim to clean up litter along highways, engage volunteers in community cleanups, and prevent litter.

The county commissioners approved several budget amendments and transfer requests, including a budget amendment increase of $10 million to recognize that the County is taking the standard revenue loss allowance allowed under the ARPA final rule. The county also recognized the use of funds towards the Department of Emergency Services and set up a capital improvement project pay-go budget for stormwater projects.

The commissioners recognized all employees who achieved milestones in years of county service in January 23. Public hearings were held on Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program and the Docket 90 Amendment for the Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. Commissioners voted to adopt Bill 2023-02 and kept the record open for an additional 60 days for further public input on the Docket 90 Amendment.

The county commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2024 Constant Yield and a public hearing on Fiscal 2024 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges. The commissioners closed the public hearing and kept the record open until May 5, 2023.

Overall, the Charles County Commissioners have been working to address the growing demands for emergency services in the county and improve various aspects of the community, such as education, land use, and litter prevention. The county commissioners have been reviewing the proposed budget and making budget amendments and transfer requests to fund these initiatives. The public hearings have provided opportunities for community input and feedback on these initiatives.

Like this: Like Loading...