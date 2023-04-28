Comcast has announced that it will be expanding its Xfinity 10G Network to over 17,500 homes and businesses in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The company will deliver its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to communities in Broad Creek, California, Callaway, Great Mills, Lexington Park, and Wildewood, with the expansion expected to be completed in 2028.

James “Randy” Guy, President of Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, has commended Comcast for its investment in the community. “This investment in our community will provide residents and businesses with more choice when it comes to advanced broadband services,” he said.

Comcast’s Xfinity 10G Network and Internet experience offer the following features:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are coming to the first homes later this year.

Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a “boost guarantee” later this year.

Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and business and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is “storm-ready” with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest xFi Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most, like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market.

Comcast is also participating in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month ($75 per month on Tribal lands) toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied. Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

In addition to expanding its network, Comcast is committed to advancing digital equity in the communities it serves. The company has recently invested $31 million in cash and in-kind contributions to over 270 local non-profits in Maryland over the last three years. This investment includes the installation of more than 40 Lift Zones in Maryland, which provide free WiFi service to local community centers to promote digital learning. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive,10-year, $1 billion commitment to help build a future of unlimited possibilities and the continuation of the company’s long history of giving back to communities where it provides

