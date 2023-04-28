Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced more than $100 million in state scholarships and grants for higher education for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. The funding will be provided through the Delegate Howard P. Rawlings Program of Educational Excellence Awards, which is Maryland’s largest need-based program. The program will assist more than 43,000 students in attending postsecondary institutions in Maryland.

In a statement, Gov. Moore stressed the importance of enhancing access to higher education, particularly for students with the greatest financial need. “These awards will help Maryland students achieve their higher education goals, pursue their dreams, and become part of the economic engine that will support Maryland’s economy in the future,” he said.

The program includes both the Guaranteed Access grant and Educational Assistance grant programs. During the first round of awards, more than 3,600 students received the Guaranteed Access grant, which covers 100% of financial need with a maximum award amount up to $20,200 annually. More than 39,600 students received the Educational Assistance grant, with awards of up to $3,000 annually.

Acting Maryland Higher Education Secretary Dr. Sanjay Rai expressed confidence in the investment, stating that “investing in our students is sure to have a high rate of return. This aid will help enhance Maryland’s workforce and support the most valuable resources that our state has—our people.”

The Maryland Higher Education Commission is responsible for granting awards to more than 65,000 students each year, totaling over $130 million dollars. The second round of awards for the program, in addition to other grants and scholarships, will be announced as they are awarded during the summer months.

The Delegate Howard P. Rawlings Program of Educational Excellence Awards was created in 1998 and is named in honor of Howard P. Rawlings, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates who championed education reform. The program provides need-based financial assistance to Maryland residents attending postsecondary institutions in the state, including community colleges, four-year colleges, and universities.

According to the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the program has helped more than 125,000 students attend college since its inception, with awards totaling more than $1.5 billion.

The Governor’s announcement comes at a time when many students and families are struggling to afford the rising cost of higher education. The COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated financial challenges for many students, making financial assistance programs like the Rawlings Awards especially crucial.

The Rawlings Awards program is just one of several initiatives aimed at increasing access to higher education in Maryland. Other programs include the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship, which provides free tuition to eligible students attending community college, and the Workforce Shortage Student Assistance Grant, which supports students pursuing degrees in high-demand fields.

Maryland’s commitment to expanding access to higher education aligns with a broader national push to increase college enrollment and completion rates. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, approximately 19.9 million students were enrolled in degree-granting postsecondary institutions in 2020, up from 15.3 million in 2000. However, many students still face significant barriers to accessing and completing higher education, including financial, academic, and social challenges.

With the Rawlings Awards program, Maryland is taking a significant step towards addressing these barriers and ensuring that all students have the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals. As Acting Secretary Rai noted, “these awards will help ensure that the most valuable resources that our state has—our people—are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.”

