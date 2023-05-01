Click to view the guide

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has launched the 2023 Southern Maryland ‘Buy Local Guide‘. This directory provides a comprehensive list of Southern Maryland farms and producers that offer direct-to-consumer sales.

The Southern Maryland Buy Local Guide can now be viewed on the ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. The guide is published in a fun ‘Flipping Book’ format enhanced with user-friendly interactive search features to help consumers quickly find and connect with farms and producers, farm stores and stands, CSAs, and farmers markets in their neighborhoods and region-wide.

“This year we will be releasing the Buy Local Guide incrementally in sections starting with the ‘Farmers Markets Edition’ highlighting 41 regional markets that host one or more Southern Maryland farm vendor,” said Susan McQuilkin, SMADC’s Marketing Executive.

The Buy Local Guide listings will feature all types of farm-raised and made products, including Southern Maryland’s freshest and finest veggies and fruits, herbs, plants and flowers, locally harvested meats and seafood, cheese, eggs, honey from local apiaries, plus farm-made jams, jellies and pickles, baked goods, wools and fiber, and artisanal craft beverages made with regional grapes and grains.

Southern Maryland farms and producers are encouraged to submit their listings to be included in forthcoming sections of the guide. The ‘News & Events‘ page at SMADC.com contains the Buy Local Guide Application Form and submission criteria.

According to McQuilkin, the Buy Local Guide will be released incrementally in sections. The first section, the ‘Farmers Markets Edition’, will highlight 41 regional markets that host one or more Southern Maryland farm vendor. The guide’s objective is to build a vibrant inventory of the region’s agricultural community, making it the ‘essential buy local’ directory for consumers.

In addition to providing consumers with an easy-to-use resource to find local farms and producers, the Southern Maryland Buy Local Guide will also help to support the region’s agricultural industry, which is a significant part of the local economy. By purchasing local products, consumers support small farms and businesses, which, in turn, create jobs and strengthen the community.

The Buy Local Guide is just one of the many programs SMADC has implemented to support Southern Maryland’s agricultural industry. Through education, marketing, and technical assistance, SMADC helps farmers and producers to stay competitive, increase their profitability, and grow their businesses.

Southern Maryland’s ‘Buy Local Guide’ is an excellent resource for consumers who want to support the region’s agricultural industry while enjoying the freshest and finest locally grown products. The guide’s user-friendly interactive search features make finding and connecting with local farms and producers easy. Southern Maryland farmers and producers are encouraged to submit their listings to be included in forthcoming sections of the guide.

Like this: Like Loading...