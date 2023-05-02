Waldorf, MD – May 1, 2023, marks the fifth anniversary of the homicide of 20-year-old Antonio Lamount Harper Jr. of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved, and authorities seek the public’s assistance to bring justice to Antonio and his family.

On May 1, 2018, at 10 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf after receiving a shooting report. Upon arrival, they found Antonio Harper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Antonio was walking towards an apartment when an unknown suspect approached him and shot him several times. The suspect then fled the scene.

Despite extensive investigations, the case remains unsolved, and authorities ask anyone with information to come forward. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

Harper’s family continues to mourn his loss without answers about who is responsible for his death. They are pleading with anyone who may know something to come forward and provide the police with the information they need to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Antonio Harper’s homicide is just one of the many unsolved crimes in Charles County. However, authorities are determined to bring closure to Harper’s case, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward, even if they wish to remain anonymous. Crime Solvers Offering up to $2500 Reward in Homicide Case

Antonio Harper’s case remains an open investigation, and authorities are committed to finding the person responsible for his death. Anyone with information can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Like this: Like Loading...