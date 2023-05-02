The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently marked its first 100 days in office, with achievements highlighting its commitment to serving the community and addressing the county’s most pressing issues. Since assuming office on Dec. 20, 2022, the BOCC has prioritized improving infrastructure, enhancing public safety, and supporting economic growth.

During this period, the BOCC launched online permit applications through the Encompass portal and enacted a resolution to enhance transparency through the Maryland Public Information Act. They also released a new community survey to understand better residents’ priorities, concerns about county services, and overall quality of life.

Other notable achievements during the BOCC’s first 100 days include initiating water and sewer metering and billing improvements, launching a consolidated human resource and financial management system, and adopting the Calvert County Police Accountability Board bylaws. Additionally, the BOCC signed an MOU to receive grant funding for the Armory Square Improvement Plan, which includes an open-air, community-focused pavilion in Prince Frederick.

The BOCC also approved a new Tourism Development Incentive Fund to offset fees for businesses and nonprofits to host public events that will increase tourism within the county. They expanded the North Calvert and Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Areas and approved funding for parks and recreation facility enhancements. Furthermore, the BOCC recognized 31 new business openings and began the fiscal year 2024 budget process, with budget approval scheduled for early June.

BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance expressed pride in the board’s accomplishments during the first 100 days and emphasized the need for ongoing work to preserve and improve the quality of life for all residents. Hance said, “These first days have shown that we have a strong board that has clearly demonstrated its priority is serving the residents of Calvert County. We look forward to continuing our work together.”

Citizens are encouraged to stay engaged with the BOCC by attending their meetings, which are broadcast live on Comcast channel 1070 HD and the county website. Those interested can also stay up-to-date on important information by subscribing to Calvert Currents, the BOCC weekly newsletter, or contacting the Communications & Media Relations Division of the Office of the County Administrator with any questions.

