Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announced a grant awarded to Comcast through the state’s Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program. The $942,223 award will expand broadband access to an additional 36 homes in the county and add nine miles of infrastructure.

The grant was one of 35 made to internet service providers and local jurisdictions to help fund the construction of new broadband networks to reach unserved households. With this funding, the BOCC has taken another significant step towards closing the digital divide for county residents.

“Through a public/private partnership with Comcast, the BOCC has made significant investments in expanding services throughout the county to ensure everyone has access to the opportunities and resources the internet provides – a necessity in today’s world,” said BOCC President Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance.

The partnership with Comcast will strengthen investments already underway to ensure residents and businesses across the county can fully participate in today’s digital economy. “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Calvert County and expand our network deeper into the county,” said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region.

The BOCC has financially committed to the full buildout of Comcast cable infrastructure in Calvert County at no out-of-pocket cost to residents and businesses, regardless of their home’s distance from the main road. Residents can search for their home address on the Comcast Services Extension map at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ComcastBuildout to view its status. Any resident whose address has not been identified as needing service and would like to be included in the buildout may submit a request online.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of internet access for work, school, and healthcare. Still, many households in rural areas lack access to broadband. According to the Federal Communications Commission, around 14.5 million rural Americans lacked access to high-speed internet in 2019.

In Maryland, around 14% of households lack access to high-speed internet, and in Calvert County, around 2,800 households, or 10% of the county’s population, lack broadband access.

The BOCC has been actively working to close this gap, leveraging public/private partnerships and grant funding to expand broadband access. In 2020, the BOCC announced a partnership with Comcast to extend broadband access to unserved and underserved areas of the county, with the county committing to funding the infrastructure buildout.

The partnership with Comcast is part of a broader effort to ensure that all Calvert County residents have access to high-speed internet. The BOCC has been working with other internet service providers and local jurisdictions to expand access through a variety of initiatives, including the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

In addition to expanding access to unserved areas, the BOCC has been working to address affordability and digital literacy. In 2020, the county launched a low-income internet assistance program to provide eligible households with discounted high-speed internet access. The program was funded by the CARES Act and will continue through 2021.

Closing the digital divide is crucial for economic growth, education, and healthcare access. With this grant from Comcast, the BOCC is taking another significant step towards ensuring that all Calvert County residents have access to the opportunities and resources the internet provides.

