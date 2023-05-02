The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) has announced that it will be performing roadwork on a portion of Wildewood Parkway, from Maryland Route 4 to Rolling Oak Lane. The roadwork is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, 2023, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

According to the DPW&T, the roadwork will involve the removal of a large tree that has begun to encroach into the inbound lane of the Parkway, milling and overlay of the one inbound and two outbound lanes, and new pavement markings.

Due to the complexity of the project and heavy traffic volume in the area, the DPW&T is advising motorists to access and depart the Wildewood community via Wildwood Blvd, if possible. If motorists must use the MD 4 intersection, they are advised to approach with extreme caution.

During the roadwork, inbound traffic may be redirected to use the left turn outbound lane of Wildewood Parkway. The DPW&T is asking drivers to follow the direction of traffic control personnel and remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

The St. Mary’s County Highways Division, Maryland State Highway Administration Department of Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to provide traffic control during the roadwork.

For additional information, please contact the DPW&T at (301)-475-4200, ext. 3531.

Like this: Like Loading...