St. Mary’s sophomore Devon Gorel, hailing from Jessup, Md./Hammond, was named the inaugural recipient of the United East Conference Elite 14 Award in men’s tennis. The conference office announced on Friday night before the start of the semifinals for the 2023 United East Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament.

Established this year, the Elite 14 Award recognizes the student-athlete with the highest grade point average from a team participating in the United East Conference Championship Tournament. Gorel’s remarkable 4.00 cumulative GPA as a computer science and mathematics double major earned him the prestigious honor. United East Commissioner Stephanie Dutton and Devon Gorel Credit: Jalen Glasgow

Gorel’s exceptional academic achievements are not new to the tennis player, as he received both Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete and United East Scholar-Athlete awards last year. Moreover, he is also an active member of the Ping Pong and Climbing Clubs, demonstrating his involvement in extracurricular activities.

On April 8, Gorel contributed to the Seahawks’ 9-0 win with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jack Filip of Penn State Berks.

With a record of 10-3, the Seahawks secured their second consecutive United East regular-season title and top seed in the United East Tournament. In the championship match at the Hershey Racquet Club in Hershey, Pa., the Seahawks will face the No. 3 seed Lancaster Bible College (14-4) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Gorel’s exceptional academic record and on-court performance serve as an inspiration to fellow student-athletes, demonstrating that one can excel both academically and athletically. His accomplishment of being the first recipient of the Elite 14 Award reflects his dedication to both academic and athletic excellence, making him a role model for aspiring young athletes.

The United East Conference recognizes and rewards student-athletes’ efforts in excelling in both academics and athletics, with Gorel being the perfect example of such a student-athlete. With his future in both tennis and academia looking bright, Gorel has set an excellent precedent for the future of St. Mary’s athletics.

