The Bowie Baysox were unable to overcome the power of the Erie SeaWolves, falling 6-2 in an early afternoon matchup on Tuesday. Despite striking out seven batters in just four innings, starter Chayce McDermott struggled in the opening frame, allowing two home runs and giving up three runs to the visiting team.

The SeaWolves took control early on, with Colton Keith hitting a two-run homer following a lead-off walk to Andrew Navigato in the top of the first inning. Grant Witherspoon added a solo shot later in the frame, leaving McDermott struggling to find his footing. Although he settled in afterward, the damage was already done.

Bowie managed to add a run in the fourth inning thanks to a walk by Coby Mayo and a single by Ramon Rodriguez. However, despite a scoreless inning of relief from Mychal Givens, Dillon Tate gave up a solo home run to Dillon Dingler in the sixth inning, putting the SeaWolves up 4-2.

The Baysox tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, with Mayo once again leading off with a walk and eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from John Rhodes. However, a double play ended the inning and any chance of a rally.

Erie extended their lead in the seventh inning with two runs driven in by Wenceel Perez on a 2-RBI single, with both runs coming against right-handers Tate and Xavier Moore.

Bowie’s bullpen had a rough day, allowing three runs over five innings. Meanwhile, Erie’s relievers RJ Petit and Adam Wolf were able to shut down the Baysox offense, allowing only one run on four hits in four innings.

With the loss, Bowie drops to 6-14 on the season and currently sits in last place in the Southwest division, seven games behind first place. The two teams will face off again on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

