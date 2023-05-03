OWINGS, MD – Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to three felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of minors. Imel had previously entered a guilty plea to charges in Federal court involving the production of child pornography.

Imel was the head coach of the Patuxent Rhinos youth football team from 2009 to 2020. During this time, he enticed minors into his home with the promise of allowing them to become team members. He then bribed his victims with food, money, and other gifts to force them to engage in sexual activity. On numerous occasions, Imel produced videos of his activity.

The State is seeking 40 years of active incarceration for Imel, who Judge Mark S. Chandlee will sentence on August 4, 2023. It is expected that this sentence, coupled with the sentence in Federal court, will ensure that Imel spends the rest of his life behind bars.

The Patuxent Rhinos youth football team is a Southern Maryland Youth Football and Cheerleading League member. According to league officials, Imel had passed all background checks required by the league and complied with the league’s Code of Conduct.

The league has implemented new policies and procedures to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in the future. These measures include mandatory training for all coaches and volunteers on the prevention of child sexual abuse and the reporting of suspected abuse.

The Southern Maryland Youth Football and Cheerleading League is one of the largest youth sports organizations in the state, with over 4,000 participants from 17 counties. The league provides opportunities for children aged 5-14 to participate in tackle football, flag football, and cheerleading.

Child sexual abuse is a serious problem in the United States, with an estimated one in four girls and one in six boys being sexually abused before age 18. In Maryland, all adults who work with children must report suspected child abuse or neglect to the appropriate authorities. Former Calvert Co Football Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Maryland Department of Human Services at 1-800-332-6347. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency or child protective services agency. Remember, reporting suspected abuse is not only the right thing to do, it’s also the law.

