Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Caring for Life Gala was held on April 22 in Hanover, Maryland. The event raised over $550,000 to support the organization’s hospice, supportive, and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

The gala was held at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and was an evening of elegance and inspiration. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment by The Reagan Years. From left, President and CEO Mike Brady with Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Chair Jason Cherry and Cameron Mellion. Credit: Alison Harbaugh From left, Martha and Brian Gibbons, Chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons with Cathy and John Belcher. Credit: Alison Harbaugh Posing on the dance floor, from left, are State Senators Dawn Giles, Guy Guzzone and Pam Beidle, President and CEO Mike Brady and Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith. Credit: Alison Harbaugh Joyce Phillip shares her hospice story to guests. Credit: Alison Harbaugh The Reagan Years played music from the ‘80s that guests could not help dancing to. Credit: Alison Harbaugh

The event also included a video featuring Hospice of the Chesapeake Board Member and longtime friend of the organization, Joyce Phillip. In the video, Phillip shared how her grandmother’s death led her to a personal mission to ensure people understand and choose how they experience living with advanced illness and end of life. The video can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/820562026.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is the largest independent nonprofit hospice provider in the state of Maryland and is grateful for the support of its many sponsors. Diamond Sponsor, The Wilburn Company; Platinum Sponsor, Greenberg Gibbons Commercial; Gold Sponsors, The Jim and Linda Humphrey Foundation; Dr. Paul Davies Family Foundation; The Michael Stanley Foundation; Maryland Oncology Hematology; Nancy Smit and Julien Hecht; Kaiser Permanente and The Geaton & JoAnn DeCesaris Family Foundation; and Silver Sponsors, Constellation Power; #makingadifference Fund; Clifton and Jessie Syms; The Baldwin Corporation; HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation; John and Cathy Belcher; John and Terri Hussman; Michael & Tammy Hofmann in honor of Stephen and Challie Samaras; Mission Escape Rooms | Tap 99; RH Fewster; Tech USA; University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center all helped to make the event a success.

Hospice of the Chesapeake provides care to patients and families facing advanced illness, including hospice care, palliative care, and grief counseling. The organization serves more than 1,500 patients each day and has been providing compassionate care for over 40 years. All of its services are provided regardless of ability to pay.

The funds raised at the Caring for Life Gala will help the organization continue to provide these vital services to patients and families in need. Hospice of the Chesapeake is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those it serves and is grateful for the support of its sponsors and donors.

For more information about Hospice of the Chesapeake and its services, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/.

